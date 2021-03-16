Arsene Wenger: Play World Cup and Euros every two years and 'kick all the rest out'

Last updated on .From the section Internationalcomments97

Arsene Wenger
Arsen Wenger has worked as chief of global football development at Fifa and been close advisor to president Gianni Infantino since November 2019

Arsene Wenger wants to see the World Cup and European Championship played every two years and have Fifa "kick all the rest out".

The ex-Arsenal boss, who is chief of global football development at Fifa, says the four-year wait between major tournaments is too long for players.

Wenger, 71, has previously called for Uefa's Nations League to be scrappedexternal-link to make room for the move.

"Organise only competitions of meaning," he told beIN Sports.external-link

"Kick all the parallel competitions out of the game. People must understand what is at stake and only have games with meaning.

"If you look at the teams in the World Cups usually the average age is 27 or 28. Because the World Cup is every four years there are very few chances to win it again because when they go back to the next World Cup they are 32 or 33.

"That's why maybe we should organise the World Cup every two years."

The World Cup has been held every four years since the inaugural tournament in 1930, except in 1942 and 1946 when it was not staged because of World War Two.

Likewise, the European Championship has taken place every four years since 1960, with the exception of Euro 2020 which was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

'Players need holidays'

Wenger also wants football's world governing body to seriously consider condensing qualifiers for major events, reducing the amount of international breaks needed during the season.

The Frenchman wants to see clear breaks for players incorporated into the international match calendar, which Fifa is due to start a review of this month.

"I believe it's needed, with the physical resources that the players need today, it's important that you have four weeks holiday," he said.

"I would say that's one of the solutions we will discuss is to compact the qualifiers.

"Instead of going away in October, November, September, March, June, we regroup the qualifiers all in one month or two quadruples in October and in February. At least the players can dedicate that time to the club from March until June, and we would gain four dates."

Any changes to the international calendar would have to be passed by Fifa's ruling council and possibly also a full congress of all federations

Comments

Join the conversation

97 comments

  • Comment posted by Amaca, today at 17:25

    So there's a major international tournament EVERY summer? No thanks Arsene.

  • Comment posted by Chris _H, today at 17:25

    Less is more, Wenger.

  • Comment posted by JurassicPark, today at 17:23

    Euros / Africa CoN / Copa America one year, World Cup the next? Winning will become monotonous and meaningless. No one will remember who won either because they’ll just merge into one.

  • Comment posted by WengerIn, today at 17:15

    Don't agree on wc every 2 years but the condensing of qualifiers makes sense. Reduces the constanty garbage qualifiers we are forced to watch 2 weeks into a new season. 'England v Moldova'. Give me strength.

    Naturally people only read the headline. The rest makes sense.

    • Reply posted by AtUni, today at 17:21

      AtUni replied:
      can't see any sense in it myself. who wants a world cup every 2 years? the whole point is waiting and looking forward to it. Who cares if players only get to play in a couple... the best players still get to play in 4.

  • Comment posted by Sonny, today at 17:15

    THANK YOU ARSENE! Finally someone who is talking sense. The UEFA Nations League is the international equivalent of the Papa John Trophy which lets be honest nobody really understands or cares about. Friendlies are the biggest turn-off going. Playing likes of San Marino, Lithuania and Slovenia - it’s little wonder why the likes of Kane, Rooney and Sterling are breaking all kinds of modern records.

    • Reply posted by Rio, today at 17:23

      Rio replied:
      disagree it totally has a purpose, you just dont understand it because its designed for lower seeds. not top seeds, so whilst it may seem a friendly for you it so important for scotland eg. if you continually fail to qualify then you always get a tough group and it an endless cycle, this give lower seeds a chance to progress through rankings.

  • Comment posted by Booga Benson, today at 17:15

    And this is the former Arsenal manager who used to complain about too games. T0ssR.

  • Comment posted by AtUni, today at 17:13

    barmy idea. The African cup of nations was every 2 years for a while and you end up thinking, oh god not again.

  • Comment posted by 47, today at 17:12

    Africa Cup of Nations run every two years. Copa America every 2-4 years (I don't know why it differs so much).

    Euros I see the appeal of changing to every two, but the World Cup should be left as every four years. It's far too prestigious of a trophy to bring it about more often than that.

  • Comment posted by Shawsy, today at 17:12

    How will Dubai cope with every Footballer in the World descending upon them all in the same 4 weeks !!

  • Comment posted by Daran, today at 17:10

    Less is more... Quality over quantity Arsene. If you play the WC every two years then it will have less prestige and lose its status. Too much of something good dulls the senses to what is great about it. The World Cup is a huge worldwide buzz once we get within a few weeks of it upto the first few matches. After that, well for England fans it usually loses its shine, but that is another topic! :)

  • Comment posted by HOLLOWAYRANGER, today at 17:09

    Looks like he's lost the plot ,a world cup every 4 years is what makes it so special ,sounds like all they are interested in is making yet more money

  • Comment posted by Ed80, today at 17:08

    While other managers are talking about player burnout, Wenger wants tournaments every year. Every other year is enough. They need time to recover. Some Spurs players have played 50 games already, not that it's an excuse for their negative tactics on Sunday

  • Comment posted by Siv84, today at 17:07

    Bring back the Intertoto Cup.

  • Comment posted by UgandaSaint, today at 17:06

    How about World Cup every 10 years and scrap all the rest.

  • Comment posted by Roberto3, today at 17:04

    How would they have the proper breaks and time off if every year there is a world cup or euros plus all the qualification

  • Comment posted by Shaun, today at 17:04

    World cup / Euros are special precisely because they are every 4 years.

  • Comment posted by Darth Arishi, today at 17:02

    This from a man who doesn't know how to zip or unzip a coat and put his hand in his pocket!

  • Comment posted by 2020Visionary, today at 17:02

    Isn’t part of the reason these competitions are important because they are only every 4 years and players are lucky to get one chance to go.
    This is typical Wenger, sees things from the players point of view and doesn’t show much concern for the supporters.

  • Comment posted by niktendo, today at 17:02

    No international friendlies, no nations league. Condensed qualifying in 2 rounds of games. Groups of 5 with top 2 qlyfy and 3rd playoffs. No nations league. Built in 2 week rest winter 3 weeks summer. Would I rather see England vs Argentina or unfit xx united youth vs far off asian try hard team. Easy choice. Top level internationals. This is great idea. If fifa/uefa make money from it do i care

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport