Borussia Dortmund are interested in Liverpool and Belgium striker Divock Origi, 25, and may bid for him in the summer. Origi, who scored in the Champions League final two seasons ago, could be available for £12m. (Football Insider) external-link

Former Arsenal and England defender Kieran Gibbs, 31, has verbally agreed to join Inter Miami at the end of the season on a two-and-a-half-year deal once his contract expires at West Brom. (ESPN) external-link

Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, 23, feels "loved" at Manchester United but wants to start more matches, says Netherlands boss Ronald de Boer. (Talksport) external-link

Arsenal and Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny, 28, wants to sign a new contract and says he did not think his Gunners career was over when they sent him on loan to Besiktas last season. (Evening Standard) external-link

Chelsea and Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 28, has revealed Paris St-Germain and Tottenham wanted to sign him on loan last summer. (Times, subscription required) external-link

Juventus are prepared to sell Argentina forward Paulo Dybala with Tottenham and Chelsea both offered the chance to sign the 27-year-old. (Star) external-link

West Ham striker Michail Antonio, 30, has decided his international future lies with Jamaica, rather than with England. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Portugal full-back Diogo Dalot, 21, still has a future at Old Trafford next season after impressing during his current loan spell with AC Milan. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Former Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley, 43, is set to be appointed the new manager of League One side Portsmouth. (The News) external-link