Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool are considering a £43m move for Inter Milan and Italy centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, 21, who is also wanted by Bayern Munich and Barcelona. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Metro) external-link

Manchester City are leading the race to sign Aston Villa's England midfielder Jack Grealish, 25, who has been a prime target for city rivals Manchester United. (Mail) external-link

In addition, Manchester City are interested in signing Swedish full-back Gabriel Gudmundsson, 21, from Dutch club Groningen. (Calciomercato.com - in Italian) external-link

Manchester United are considering a move for Aston Villa's Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 28. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he will take a year-long sabbatical from management when he leaves the Reds. (Bild - in German) external-link

Boca Juniors president Juan Roman Riquelme has held personal talks with Manchester United's Edinson Cavani, as the Argentine club step up efforts to sign the 34-year-old Uruguay striker. (Infobae - in Spanish) external-link

Leicester City and Leeds United could make a summer move for Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu, with Arsenal and Sevilla also linked with the Turkish 20-year-old, who may be made available for the reduced fee of £10m. (La Razon, via Leicester Mercury) external-link

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 28, will wait until after the European Championship before discussing his future with Chelsea, where he is under contract until June 2022. (Sun) external-link

Former Manchester United attacking midfielder Ravel Morrison, 28, has trained with Sheffield Wednesday, who are considering signing the free agent. The Jamaica midfielder and ex-England youth international, who played for city rivals Sheffield United last season, was released by ADO Den Haag in January. (Sheffield Star) external-link

Tottenham are not looking to take up the £38m option to sign 25-year-old striker Carlos Vinicius on a permanent deal from Benfica. They brought the Brazilian to London on loan with a view to buy last summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool and Tottenham have signalled their interest in signing Schalke's American striker Matthew Hoppe, 20. (Transfermarkt, via 90min) external-link

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney is keen to keep Manchester United's 18-year-old English defender Teden Mengi, 18, on loan with the Rams next season. (Derby Telegraph) external-link

Morocco defender Romain Saiss, 30, has triggered an automatic 12-month contract extension with Wolves after making 20 Premier League starts this season. (Express and Star) external-link

Former France winger Franck Ribery, 37, wants to make a return to the Bundesliga when his contract with Fiorentina expires in the summer. (Bild, via Sun) external-link