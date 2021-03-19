Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both ready to challenge Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea for the signature of Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Haaland wants to leave Dortmund this summer and is eager to move to Real Madrid. (ABC - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United are interested in Barcelona's Guniea-born Spain Under-17 midfielder Ilaix Moriba, 18. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Paris St-Germain are ready to offer French striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, a new 30m euro (£25.8m) contract to ward off interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool. (L'Equipe via Mirror) external-link

Manchester City and Argentina striker Sergio Aguero, 32, and Liverpool's Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, are on Barcelona's shortlist of potential summer transfers. (AS via Sport Witness) external-link

Juventus are continuing to monitor Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba's situation, with the 28-year-old France international's deal set to expire in June 2022. (Calciomercato) external-link

It would cost Tottenham £25m if they sack manager Jose Mourinho. (Mirror) external-link

Tottenham are not willing to pay Carlos Vinicius' £36m buy-out clause but will offer £17m to make the Brazilian striker's loan move from Benfica permanent. (Mail) external-link

Follow the FA Cup on the BBC Leicester v Man Utd and Chelsea v Sheff Utd live on BBC TV

Barcelona will offer Argentine forward Lionel Messi, 33, a lifetime contract this summer in a bid to keep him at the club but ask him to take a pay cut. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

West Ham are yet to discuss a permanent move for Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, who is currently on loan at the Hammers. (Football London) external-link

Napoli are interested in Liverpool's Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas, 24, who has made only six appearances since joining last summer. (Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness) external-link

Liverpool and Tottenham have both indicated an interest in signing American striker Matthew Hoppe, 20, from Schalke. (Transfermarkt - in German) external-link

Brighton boss Graham Potter says he will sit down at the end of the season with Danny Welbeck, 30, to talk about the ex-England forward's contract. (Brighton and Hove Independent) external-link

Former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is being considered by Napoli as a replacement for Gennaro Gattuso. (Calciomercato) external-link