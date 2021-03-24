Transfer rumours: Suarez, Torres, Costa, Kane, Ronaldo, Johnstone
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Liverpool are interested in re-signing Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez, 34. (Fichajes via Four Four Two)
Atletico Madrid's Spanish forward Diego Costa, 32, will play for Benfica next season after reaching an agreement with the Portuguese club. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon doubts the club have the funds to sign Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 27, this summer. (Talksport)
Real want to bring Spanish attacker Brahim Diaz, 21, back to the club following his loan spell at AC Milan. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
However, they are not interested in the return of Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36. (COPE - in Spanish)
Villarreal's 24-year-old Spanish defender Pau Torres would be interested in a move to Manchester United this summer. (Manchester Evening News)
Former Tottenham defender Alan Hutton has urged the club to sign England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone from West Brom as a replacement for Hugo Lloris. (Football Insider)
Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright says Arsenal should sign Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard, 22, on a permanent deal from Real Madrid this summer. (Ringer FC's Wrighty's House podcast via Metro)
Sunderland have begun talks with Wolves to sign English on-loan defender Dion Sanderson, 21, for £2m. (Daily Mail)
French forward Antoine Griezmann, 30, wants to stay and prove himself at Barcelona. (Radio Catalunya via AS)
Barcelona want to sell Griezmann and Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 28. (El Confidencial - in Spanish)
Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, 22, says he wants to represent the United States at this summer's rescheduled Olympic Games in Tokyo. (NBC Sports via Evening Standard)
Former Netherlands striker Marco van Basten, 56, says the offside rule should be scrapped. (Sky Sports)
Uefa is preparing to get rid of Financial Fair Play regulations to allow teams greater control over their finances. (La Gazzetta dello Sport via Mail)
