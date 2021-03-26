Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea will consider a move for Belgium international and former Blues striker Romelu Lukaku, 27, if they are unable to sign Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, this summer. (Telegraph) external-link

Manchester City are also interested in Lukaku, who has scored 59 goals in 85 appearances for Inter Milan. (Calciomercato, via Manchester Evening News) external-link

Haaland's transfer fee this summer has been set by Borussia Dortmund with interested clubs needing £154m in order to have a chance of signing the striker. (ESPN) external-link

Senegal striker Sadio Mane, 28, has dropped a huge hint that he intends to stay at Liverpool - even if Jurgen Klopp's side fail to make next season's Champions League. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United are open to a return this summer for 28-year-old England midfielder Jesse Lingard, who is currently on loan at West Ham - and there could be talks over a contract extension. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United have made an approach to sign Atletico Madrid's Spanish midfielder Marcos Llorente, 26, for £68.5m. (AS) external-link

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly 'very angry' with Manchester United after they entered the race for 24-year-old Spain defender Pau Torres. (El Desmarque, via Mirror) external-link

Liverpool manager Klopp has made one final plea to the club's owners to come to an agreement with Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, over a new contract. (90min) external-link

The Reds are also leading AC Milan and Juventus in the race to sign PSV's Dutch striker Donyell Malen, 22, this summer. (Gazetta dello Sport, via Mail) external-link

AC Milan will "do everything" to sign 23-year-old English defender Fikayo Tomori permanently from Chelsea, says honorary vice-president Franco Baresi. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Standard) external-link

Newcastle United's Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron, 27, has admitted he would like to 'play in a team that fights more' amid speculation over his future on Tyneside. (Chronicle) external-link