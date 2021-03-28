Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Former Tottenham striker Jermain Defoe believes England forward Harry Kane, 27, has to leave Spurs if he wants to win trophies. (Talksport) external-link

Barcelona want to extend 23-year-old France forward Ousmane Dembele's contract beyond his current deal, which runs until 2022. (Mundo Deportivo) external-link

Manchester United missed out on signing Dembele last summer but remain interested in the player and are in touch with his entourage. (Sport) external-link

Juventus are willing to use 27-year-old Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, whose contract runs out in June 2022, as part of a swap deal for a number of targets, including Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28. (Football Italia) external-link

Mason Mount in focus England and Chelsea midfielder approaching 'certain starter' status

France keeper Hugo Lloris, 34, is unlikely to leave Tottenham this summer, despite his current deal coming to an end in summer 2022. (Football London) external-link

Manchester United have opened talks with AC Milan to discuss the Italian club turning 22-year-old Portugal defender Diogo Dalot's loan move into a permanent switch. (Metro) external-link

Liverpool will prepare a £15m bid to try to sign Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir from Trabzonspor, with RB Leipzig and Sevilla also interested in the 24-year-old. (Express) external-link

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna says he "would not be surprised" if Spain right-back Hector Bellerin, 26, left the Gunners. (Goal) external-link

Serb Aleksandar Kolarov, 35, could leave Inter Milan at the end of the season, with Bologna one of five clubs interested in signing the ex-Manchester City defender. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Toni Kroos, 31, is set to retire from internationals after this summer's European Championships. (Marca) external-link