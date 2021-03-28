Last updated on .From the section Sport

Rugby League and horse racing will both get loan support funding from the government

The government is to provide nearly £40m in loan support to horse racing, rugby league, speedway and drag racing from its Sport Winter Survival Package.

It says National League football clubs across Steps 1-6 will also get about £10m in further support.

The funding comes with fans unable to attend sports because of coronavirus.

"We promised to stand by and protect our major spectator sports when we had to postpone fans returning," said Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden.

"Through our Sport Survival Package and existing business support schemes, we have helped hundreds of clubs to survive this difficult winter period.

"As the turnstiles begin to open over the coming weeks, players, staff and fans across the country can now look forward to a full return to action with confidence."

In the form of loan support, horse racing is to get £21m, while men's professional Rugby League will receive a further £16.7m in addition to the £16m emergency loan scheme from the government earlier this year.

Speedway clubs have been offered £300,000, while Santa Pod Raceway will receive £843,000.

A statement on behalf of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, and Sport England said "a further 20 clubs across Steps 1 and 2 of the National League system will receive funding of loans and grants worth £6.8m", while steps 3-6 "have also been awarded a further £3.1m of grant support".

It added: "This will bring the total support for the 880 clubs at Steps 3-6 of the National League system to up to £13.1m, with funds again to be distributed to clubs through the Football Stadia Improvement Fund, administered by the Football Foundation."

The funding is from the £300m winter phase of the government's rescue package.

A £300m summer sports recovery package was also announced by the government as part of the budget in March.