Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 27, will be targeted by Manchester City if the Premier League leaders fail to sign Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland this summer. (The Times) external-link

Manchester City and Chelsea have both identified Inter Milan's 27-year-old Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku as their back-up choice if they fail to sign 20-year-old Haaland. (Eurosport) external-link

However, City are confident of signing Norway international Haaland this summer as Sergio Aguero's replacement. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, 25, could miss out on a move to Pep Guardiola's side, with City put off by a £100m valuation of the England midfielder. (Telegraph) external-link

Manchester United have made an offer for Argentine forward Aguero, 32, who will leave Manchester City in the summer, with Chelsea, Inter Milan and Paris St-Germain also among the clubs to table their interest. (Foot Mercato, via Star) external-link

Barcelona, seen as favourites to to land Aguero, do not see him as a priority signing and rate Lyon's 27-year-old Netherlands striker Memphis Depay, Dortmund's Haaland and Inter's Lukaku as younger, better options. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Forward Lionel Messi, 33, however, has told Barcelona to sign Aguero, with his fellow Argentine's signature a key demand in his own negotiations to extend his stay with the Catalan club. (Football Insider) external-link

RB Leipzig's France Under-21 defender Ibrahima Konate, 21, has already undergone and passed some medical tests before a potential move to Liverpool. (RMC Sport - in French) external-link

Leeds United's record signing Rodrigo, 30, is unhappy at Elland Road and keen to return to La Liga in a bid to try re-establish himself with the Spain squad. Both Real Betis and Sevilla have been linked with the striker. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, 26, continues to favour a move to Leeds United if he leaves Italian side Udinese this summer, despite interest from Champions League last-16 side Atalanta. (Tutto Atalanta via Teamtalk) external-link

World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe, 22, has told French selectors that he will not be available to play at this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, with the Paris St-Germain striker instead keen to focus on deciding his club future. He has a new contract with PSG to consider, while Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are all interested in his signature. (Le Parisien, via Mirror) external-link

Burnley will turn to former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, 53, if Clarets boss Sean Dyche, 49 - a target for Crystal Palace and Newcastle - decides to leave Turf Moor this summer. (Daily Mail) external-link

Crystal Palace, West Ham and Wolves are all monitoring Stoke City's and Australia defender Harry Souttar, 22. (Express) external-link

Sassuolo and Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli, 23, who has attracted interest from Manchester City and Real Madrid in recent months, is expected to join Juventus next season. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris St-Germain remain in the race to sign Rennes 18-year-old midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, with the France Under-21 international hesitant about a move to Real Madrid if compatriot Zinedine Zidane does not remain in charge at the Bernabeu. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal, Leicester City and Strasbourg are interested in Valenciennes' 17-year-old French defender Ismael Doukoure. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Juventus will look to fund a move for 22-year-old Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar by offloading fellow Frenchman Adrien Rabiot, 25, and Wales international Aaron Ramsey, 30. (Calcio Mercato) external-link

Peterborough United have set a price tag of at least £5m for League One leading scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris, 26, who has been linked with Bournemouth and Sheffield United. (Bristol Post) external-link

Preston North End and Derby County are interested in Luton Town striker James Collins, 30, with the Republic of Ireland international also in demand in the United States. (Telegraph) external-link