Manchester United's Spain midfielder Juan Mata, 32, is set to be offered a new one-year deal at the club. (Star) external-link

Head of football Sebastian Kehl has admitted Borussia Dortmund may reach a point where they are unable to keep hold of 20-year-old Norwegian striker Erling Haaland. (Goal) external-link

Haaland has overtaken Barcelona's Argentine striker Lionel Messi, 33, as Manchester City's top transfer target despite manager Pep Guardiola saying the club are unlikely to buy a replacement for Messi's departing compatriot Sergio Aguero, 32. (Mirror) external-link

Haaland is believed to want to move to Real Madrid but the Spanish side will not make an offer for the player and will wait for him to make the first move and signal his departure from Dortmund. (AS) external-link

Arsenal may have to consider selling young stars such as England winger Bukayo Saka, 19, in order to raise the funds to sign Real Madrid's Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, 22, permanently, as well as other new players to overhaul the squad. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United will have to hand top earner David de Gea a huge pay-off with the 30-year-old Spanish goalkeeper set to leave Old Trafford in the summer. (Mirror) external-link

Paris St-Germain and Argentina striker Mauro Icardi, 28 is emerging as a target for Manchester United as a long-term replacement for compatriot Edinson Cavani, 34. (Teamtalk) external-link

Atletico Madrid are keen to sign Tottenham and England midfielder Harry Winks, 25, who has been struggling for playing time under Jose Mourinho. (Sky Sports) external-link

West Ham manager David Moyes is not concerned that the current loan deal for Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, does not include an option to buy. (Mail) external-link

Former Chelsea and England captain John Terry, who is part of the backroom team at Aston Villa, has emerged as a contender for the vacant Sheffield United manager's job. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United are exploring the possibility of signing 18-year-old Portuguese defender Nuno Mendes from Sporting Lisbon and could offer 28-year-old Brazilian Alex Telles in return (Record - in Portuguese) external-link

Barcelona are considering a summer move for Real Betis's French international Nabil Fekir but the 27-year-old has also been linked with Arsenal. (Estadio Deportivo) external-link

Juventus's French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 26, who has been linked with Everton, could also be a target for Barcelona. (Calciomercato) external-link

Eintracht Frankfurt's Dutch defender Jetro Willems, 27, and Crystal Palace's English winger Andros Townsend, 29, could both be returning to Newcastle this summer. (Chronicle) external-link