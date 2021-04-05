Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Super-agent Mino Raiola has hit back at transfer rumours concerning Borussia Dortmund's Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20. (Goal) external-link

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke insists the German side are planning for next season with Haaland. (Dazn via Mirror) external-link

However, he says the Bundesliga side will listen to offers for the club's England winger Jadon Sancho. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Manager Pep Guardiola says Manchester City may decide to spend over £100m on one player in the future, but remains coy on speculation linking the club with Haaland. (Sky Sports) external-link

Barcelona will continue to pursue the signing of the Norwegian after meeting with his representatives last week, but sources at the club say it will be "very difficult" to do a deal. (ESPN) external-link

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has broen his silence on transfer speculation linking Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 28, with a move to the Bernabeu. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Villarreal are hoping to sign Argentine defender Juan Foyth, 23, from Tottenham this summer on a permanent deal and for less than the option fee of £13m. He is currently on loan at the Spanish side. (Football Insider) external-link

Jorge Valdano, the former general manager of Real Madrid, is is open to the idea of Los Blancos using Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior, 20, as part of a deal to sign Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22. (El Transistor via Marca) external-link

Paris St-Germain attacker Angel di Maria, 33, said it would be "wonderful" to play alongside fellow Argentine Lionel Messi, 33, amid doubts over his Barcelona future. (AS) external-link

Former Roma co-owner and chairman James Pallotta has expressed an interest in buying a Premier League club, name-checking Newcastle United. (The Athletic - subscription only) external-link

Veteran Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 39, is set to sign a one-year contract extension at AC Milan. (Sky Sports) external-link

Juventus' entire playing and backroom staff are on trial for the rest of this season following a poor campaign to date which might result in the Italian league champions failing to qualify for the Champions League. (Mail) external-link