The Unlocked programme is into its second year

Thirty-five leading sportswomen have joined a charity programme to tackle the lack of diversity across sport.

Footballers Nikita Parris and Caroline Weir and five-time Paralympic champion Hannah Cockcroft are among those who have joined 'Unlocked', which has been set up by the Women's Sport Trust.

The athletes share experiences and work with industry experts to help tackle issues relating to women in sport.

In total, 27 different sports are represented by the group.

"It has been a challenging year for many but as we come out of Covid-19 there is no better time to turbo-charge our effort and continue to unlock the value of women's sport," said Tammy Parlour, co-founder of the Women's Sport Trust.

"We believe the best way to do this is by supporting these elite women and connecting them together.

"Individually they are strong advocates for change but together they are unstoppable."

Unlocked group: Ali Collins (tennis), Alice Masterman (sailing), Amber Keegan (swimming), Beth Partridge (athletics), Caroline Weir (football), Emma Wiggs (para-canoeing), Emily Appleton (tennis), Emily Currie (surfing), Francesca Jones (tennis), Hannah Burke (golf), Hannah Cockcroft (wheelchair racing), Jenna Downing (skating), Jodie Cunningham (rugby league), Jodie Ounsley (rugby union), Jodie Williams (athletics), Kadeen Corbin (netball), Lauren Rowles (para-rowing), Lucy Shuker (wheelchair tennis), Melissa Wilson (rowing), Mhairi Maclennan (athletics), Montell Douglas (bobsleigh), Nabila Tejpar (motorsport), Nikita Parris (football), Panashe Muzambe (rugby union), Phoebe Graham (cricket), Robyn Love (wheelchair basketball), Ruth Mwandumba (shooting), Samantha Kinghorn (wheelchair racing), Sarah Evans (hockey), Sarah Jones (hockey), Shaunagh Brown (rugby union), Shelayna Oskan-Clarke (athletics), Stacey Francis (netball), Stef Twell (athletics), Yoana Yankova (gymnastics)