Manchester United remain interested in Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, 28, and the Slovenia international would be open to a move. (90min) external-link

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 34, is still unsure whether he will remain at the club next season. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Liverpool can sign RB Leipzig and France Under-21 defender Ibrahima Konate, 21, for less than the 40m euros (£34.7m) quoted earlier this year. (Bild journalist Christian Falk) external-link

Southampton will "do everything" to keep Danish centre-back Jannik Vestergaard, 28, at the club, says manager Ralph Hasenhuttl amid reported interest from Tottenham. (Daily Echo) external-link

Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt, 30, has been offered a three-year contract by Galatasaray. The Dutchman is out of contract at the end of the season. (Sky Sports) external-link

Liverpool are ready to trigger their option to buy Ozan Kabak after being impressed with the 21-year-old Turkey defender during his loan from Schalke. (90min) external-link

Argentina striker Mauro Icardi, 28, is looking to leave Paris St-Germain this summer. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Tottenham are leading the race to sign West Brom's English goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, 28. (ESPN) external-link

Crystal Palace want Eddie Howe to replace manager Roy Hodgson after the former Bournemouth boss changed his mind on joining Celtic. (Football Insider) external-link

Southampton are keeping tabs on Tottenham and England midfielder Harry Winks, 25. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal's England Under-20 striker Folarin Balogun, 19, is close to signing a new four-year contract at the club. (Guardian) external-link