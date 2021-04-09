Last updated on .From the section Sport

A two-minute silence was held at Craven Cottage before Fulham played Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tributes will be paid across the sporting weekend to Prince Philip, who died on Friday aged 99.

Aintree will hold a two-minute silence before the Grand National (17:15 BST), with jockeys wearing black armbands and flags flown at half-mast.

There will be periods of silence before all Premier League and English Football League matches, with players and officials wearing black armbands.

England women's Six Nations game against Italy will also pay tribute.

The English flag will be flown at half-mast for Saturday's match at the Stadio Plebiscito in Padua and a two-minute silence will also be observed.

England players and UK officials will wear black armbands for the match.

All clubs in Scotland's four professional divisions will also observe a minute's silence this weekend.

Buckingham Palace said the Duke of Edinburgh had "passed away peacefully" at Windsor Castle on Friday morning.

Tributes were paid to him at a number of events on Friday including Fulham's Premier League match against Wolves, England women's friendly in France, at Aintree and during county cricket fixtures.

Sporting stars and governing bodies also paid their respects.