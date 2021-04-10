Last updated on .From the section Gossip

England striker Harry Kane, 27, will push to leave Tottenham in the summer if they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League. (Athletic) external-link

Liverpool have made their interest in Barcelona midfielder Pedri known, prompting the Catalan club to offer the 18-year-old Spain international a new deal with a release clause of around £350m. (Mirror) external-link

Atletico Madrid forward Luis Suarez has been linked with a potential move back to Liverpool, seven years after the Uruguay international left the Merseyside club. David Beckham's Inter Miami in the US have also been named as a potential destination for the 34-year-old. (Todofichajes, via Sun) external-link

Manchester United have added Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, 24, to their list of transfer targets, with the Midlands club prepared to sell the Portugal international. (90min) external-link

Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, could join Paris St-Germain if France striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, chooses to leave for Real Madrid. (Tuttosport, via Mirror) external-link

Real Madrid also consider themselves a leading contender to sign World Cup winner Mbappe in the summer. (AS) external-link

Wolves are poised to make a move for Valencia forward Goncalo Guedes, 24, and are considering offering 23-year-old Italian striker Patrick Cutrone, who is already on loan with the Spanish club, in a part-exchange for the Portugal international. (Football Insider) external-link

Everton and Italy striker Moise Kean, 21, who is on loan with Paris St-Germain, has been linked with a possible return to Juventus. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Manchester United and Leeds are the latest to join the race to sign 18-year-old centre-back Kyron Gordon from Sheffield United. Everton and Liverpool have also been linked with the English teenager. (Mail) external-link

Newcastle United are monitoring Wolves' 21-year-old English defender Dion Sanderson, who is on-loan with North East rivals Sunderland. (Chronicle) external-link

Arsenal have made an approach for Fluminense's 19-year-old Brazilian midfielder Matheus Martinelli, who is also wanted by Manchester United. (Globo Esporte, via Football London) external-link

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has made Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 29, his number one target as Colombia centre-back Yerry Mina, 26, pushes for a move to Italy's Serie A. (Tuttomercatoweb, via Mail) external-link

The Italian manager, however, has played down rumours linking the Toffees with the Senegal defender, who played under the 61-year-old in Naples. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 39, is "absolutely close" to finalising a new deal with AC Milan, says club legend and technical director Paolo Maldini. (Sky Italia - in Italian) external-link