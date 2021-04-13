Last updated on .From the section Sport

Peter Kennaugh won silver for the island at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014

Olympic champion Peter Kennaugh will be the guest of honour at this year's Isle of Man Sports Awards, the event's organisers have announced.

The 31-year-old became the first Manxman to strike Olympic gold for a century in the team pursuit at the London 2012 games.

The double British National Road Race champion retired from professional cycling in 2019.

Kennaugh said it was an "honour" to be part of the annual awards.

"I am really looking forward to seeing young Manx talent recognised and acknowledged for their hard work and achievements," he added.

Kennaugh has himself had considerable success at the awards in the past, clinching both the Sportsman of the Year and Under-21 Sportsman of the Year awards on two occasions.

He was also presented with the Isle of Man Sport Ambassador award in 2013.

The ceremony had been scheduled to take place at the Villa Marian in March, but was delayed until 2 June because of the island's current coronavirus lockdown restrictions.