Last updated on .From the section Gossip

England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, is undecided about whether he wants to return to Manchester United after impressing on loan at West Ham. (Goal) external-link

West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 22, is interested in joining Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Arsenal and Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 29, says he is "open to a new adventure" and that there have been no talks to extend his contract with the Gunners. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, is now Barcelona's main target. The Spanish side would prefer to sign him this summer but will wait until next year if needs be. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona are confident they will seal the free transfer signing of Manchester City and Spain centre-back Eric Garcia, 20, by the end of April. (Sport) external-link

The ultimate underdog story How Northern Ireland qualified for the first ever major women's tournament

Juventus want to re-sign Everton and Italy forward Moise Kean, who is on loan at Paris St-Germain. The Toffees want 50m euros (£43.5m) for Kean, 21, or a swap deal involving France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 26, or Turkey centre-back Merih Demiral, 23. (Gazzetta - in Italian) external-link

Chelsea are considering a swap deal to sign Juventus and Brazil left-back Alex Sandro, 30, with Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri, 26, going the other way. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Aston Villa have told Chelsea they are not interested in a permanent deal for on-loan England midfielder Ross Barkley. West Ham are interested in signing the 27-year-old. (TEAMtalk) external-link

Everton's Brazilian winger Bernard, 28, is wanted by Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool could sign Rennes and France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, 18, this summer to replace Netherlands international Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, who looks set to leave when his contract expires. (Express) external-link

Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham all continue to monitor Torino and Italy striker Andrea Belotti, 27. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Sporting Lisbon want to make Spain right-back Pedro Porro's loan from Manchester City permanent and have a 8.5m euro (£7.4m) purchase agreement for the 21-year-old. (Goal) external-link

Newcastle are not concerned by Jacob Murphy's contract situation, despite interest in the English winger from Watford and Rangers. The 26-year-old is out of contract in 2022. (Chronicle) external-link

Former England right-back Ashley Young wants to end his career at first club Watford. The 35-year-old is currently at Inter Milan. (Sun) external-link

Arsenal are unlikely to offer Brazil centre-back David Luiz, 33, a new deal, with boss Mikel Arteta keen to give French defender William Saliba, 20, more chances in pre-season after his loan at Nice ends. (Football.London) external-link