Ireland's women will face France in the Six Nations at Donnybrook on Saturday after earlier concerns that the match could be in doubt

Irish Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly says elite athletes travelling to the country will be exempt from Covid-19 hotel quarantine rules.

The Irish Government has already facilitated this weekend's Women's Six Nations match against France in Dublin going ahead after earlier concerns.

This followed France being added to Ireland's hotel quarantine list.

"Another exemption that came in tonight (was) for sports for elite and professional athletes," said Donnelly.

Speaking to RTE television's Prime Time, Donnelly said the governing bodies of elite sports would have to "put in place equivalent" Covid-19 protocols.

Earlier this week, Irish Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers said a system under consideration would see high performance athletes or teams allowed to train but having to limit all social and other interactions.

Following last week's Masters golf tournament in the US, Shane Lowry expressed the view that this year's Irish Open in early July "could be in trouble" because of Ireland's Covid-19 restrictions.

Lowry's caddie Brian Martin returned to Ireland earlier this week to avoid having to undergo a mandatory hotel stay with the United States joining the country's quarantine list on Thursday.

Open champion Lowry said it was possible he would be without his regular caddie until the defence of the major title at Royal St George's in mid July and that he might not play in Europe until then.

It remains to be seen whether Minister Donnelly's confirmation of the hotel quarantine exemption for elite sports people has any implications for the Irish Open which will be played at Mount Juliet in county Kilkenny from 1-4 July.

Ireland's Six Nations game getting the go-ahead for this week looks to have boosted Leinster's prospects of being able to travel to France for their European Champions Cup semi-final against La Rochelle on 2 May.