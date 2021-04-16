Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea are interested in signing England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 17, from Borussia Dortmund, who rate him as a £100m player. (Eurosport) external-link

Manchester United are following the progress of Leicester City's 20-year-old French defender Wesley Fofana. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Liverpool want to sign Barcelona's French forward Ousmane Dembele, 23, as a replacement for Senegal international Sadio Mane, 29. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal are interested in Inter Milan's 20-year-old Uruguayan forward Martin Satriano, who is also being tracked by Chelsea and Manchester City. (Mail) external-link

Bayern Munich and Austria defender David Alaba, 28, has a deal in place to join Real Madrid as a free agent this summer, but the Spanish side will not announce it until after the season. (Marca) external-link

Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is optimistic Brazil forward Neymar, 29, and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22, will be at the club next season. (Cadena SER - in Spanish) external-link

Real Madrid want to sell 31-year-old Wales forward Gareth Bale, who is on loan at Tottenham, and France centre-back Raphael Varane, 27, this summer to fund moves for Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20. (Marca) external-link

Arsenal and Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 25, who is currently on loan at Atletico Madrid, has said he wants to join Boca Juniors on loan. (Perfil Bulos, via Sun) external-link

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says he is convinced that Argentina striker Lionel Messi, 33, wants to stay at the club. (Deportes Cuatro, via Sport) external-link

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Andre Silva, who is a target for Manchester United and Atletico Madrid, does not have a release clause in his contract. (Goal) external-link

Barcelona were also tracking Silva but have decided against signing the 25-year-old Portugal international. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool are holding firm in contract talks with 30-year-old Georginio Wijnaldum, meaning the Netherlands midfielder could leave at the end of the season. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

RB Leipzig's France Under-21 centre-back Ibrahima Konate, 21, says he has not heard from Liverpool despite being repeatedly linked with the Premier League champions. (Bild - in German) external-link

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, 33, is close to extending his contract until 2023. (Marca) external-link

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 35, has accepted a lower salary to sign a new one-year deal with Real Madrid. (AS) external-link