Last updated on .

Chelsea are interested in signing England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 17, from Borussia Dortmund, who rate him as a £100m player. (Eurosport)external-link

Manchester United are following the progress of Leicester City's 20-year-old French defender Wesley Fofana. (Foot Mercato - in French)external-link

Liverpool want to sign Barcelona's French forward Ousmane Dembele, 23, as a replacement for Senegal international Sadio Mane, 29. (Fichajes - in Spanish)external-link

Arsenal are interested in Inter Milan's 20-year-old Uruguayan forward Martin Satriano, who is also being tracked by Chelsea and Manchester City. (Mail)external-link

Bayern Munich and Austria defender David Alaba, 28, has a deal in place to join Real Madrid as a free agent this summer, but the Spanish side will not announce it until after the season. (Marca)external-link

Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is optimistic Brazil forward Neymar, 29, and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 22, will be at the club next season. (Cadena SER - in Spanish)external-link

Real Madrid want to sell 31-year-old Wales forward Gareth Bale, who is on loan at Tottenham, and France centre-back Raphael Varane, 27, this summer to fund moves for Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20. (Marca)external-link

Arsenal and Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 25, who is currently on loan at Atletico Madrid, has said he wants to join Boca Juniors on loan. (Perfil Bulos, via Sun)external-link

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says he is convinced that Argentina striker Lionel Messi, 33, wants to stay at the club. (Deportes Cuatro, via Sport)external-link

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Andre Silva, who is a target for Manchester United and Atletico Madrid, does not have a release clause in his contract. (Goal)external-link

Barcelona were also tracking Silva but have decided against signing the 25-year-old Portugal international. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)external-link

Liverpool are holding firm in contract talks with 30-year-old Georginio Wijnaldum, meaning the Netherlands midfielder could leave at the end of the season. (Liverpool Echo)external-link

RB Leipzig's France Under-21 centre-back Ibrahima Konate, 21, says he has not heard from Liverpool despite being repeatedly linked with the Premier League champions. (Bild - in German)external-link

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, 33, is close to extending his contract until 2023. (Marca)external-link

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 35, has accepted a lower salary to sign a new one-year deal with Real Madrid. (AS)external-link

