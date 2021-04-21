Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel understands why striker Tammy Abraham, 23, is feeling "worried" and "angry" about his situation. The England forward, who has not featured for the west London club since 20 February, has been linked with West Ham United. (Mail) external-link

Abraham has also been linked with a return to Aston Villa - the club he helped get promoted to the Premier League while on loan in 2019 - while Leicester City are also said to be interested in the forward. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

Brazil midfielder Willian, 32, says he has ambitions to play in the United States, but only after he has won something with Arsenal. (Goal) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with Athletic Bilbao's 55-year-old Spanish manager Marcelino as they sound out potential candidates to succeed Jose Mourinho, who was sacked on Monday. (Athletic, subscription) external-link

Leicester City and Arsenal have both shown interest in signing Italy Under-21 midfielder Samuele Ricci, 19, from Serie B side Empoli. (Tuttomercato - in Italian) external-link

Burnley and Newcastle United remain "attentive" in their pursuit of Benfica full-back Nuno Tavares, 21, with the Primeira Liga club prepared to negotiate if approached for the Portuguese defender. (Record, via Sport Witness) external-link

Leeds United will move on to other summer transfer targets after being told 24-year-old former England Under-20 forward Ryan Kent plans to stay at Rangers for at least another year. (Football Insider) external-link

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton, 58, is close to agreeing an improved new deal with the Championship club. (Sun) external-link

Millwall boss Gary Rowett says the Championship club are in talks with on-loan Derby County defender Scott Malone, 30, about making his deal permanent in the summer when the Englishman's contract with the Rams expires. (South London Press) external-link

Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Tottenham are all keen on Palmeiras' Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Menino, 20. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Juventus, Roma, AC Milan and Napoli are lining up to sign 19-year-old Brazilian striker Kaio Jorge from Santos. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Barcelona have started talks to sign Netherlands striker Memphis Depay in the summer, when the 27-year-old's contract with Ligue 1 side Lyon runs out. (Esport3 - in Spanish) external-link

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has welcomed his team-mate David Alaba's reported move to Real Madrid, saying Los Blancos are a logical next step for the 28-year-old Austria defender. (Goal) external-link

Alaba's move to Real Madrid could force France defender Raphael Varane out, with Manchester United keen on the 27-year-old. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Borussia Dortmund could make a move for Eintracht Frankfurt and Portugal striker Andre Silva, 25, if in-demand Norway forward Erling Braut Haaland, 20, leaves in the summer. (Bild) external-link