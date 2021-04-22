Last updated on .From the section Archery

Naomi Folkard has won three bronze medals at world championships

Naomi Folkard will compete at her fifth Olympics after being named in Great Britain's archery squad for Tokyo 2020.

Folkard, 37, is one of six archers selected to represent Britain at the rescheduled Games this summer.

ParalympicsGB have selected four archers, including reigning Paralympic champion Jess Stretton and 2008 gold medallist John Stubbs.

The Tokyo Olympics, delayed by a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, are set to run from 23 July to 8 August.

The Paralympics follow from 24 August to 5 September.

Folkard has been part of every Team GB archery squad since the 2004 Games in Athens and had planned to retire after Rio 2016.

"I had a month off after Rio, but my boyfriend entered me into some competitions and I did quite well - then ended up winning a bronze medal at the 2017 World Championships," she told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I thought that was a good way to end my career and I didn't shoot for five months after that, but UK Sport offered me A-class based on that medal and I couldn't turn down that opportunity.

"I'm really glad I unretired myself."

She is joined in the women's team by Sarah Bettles and Bryony Pitman, who will both be making their Olympic debut.

Patrick Huston will compete in his second Games after taking part in Rio 2016 and is joined by debutants Tom Hall and James Woodgate.

Stretton, 21, won Paralympic gold in the women's individual compound W1 event on her debut in Rio at the age of just 16, becoming Britain's youngest-ever archery medallist.

Stubbs took gold in the men's individual compound open event in Beijing and won silver in the team compound open at Rio 2016.

They are joined in the squad by Nathan Macqueen, who finished ninth in Rio, and Hazel Chaisty, who will make her Paralympic debut.