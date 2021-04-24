Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United and Arsenal are among the clubs monitoring Borussia Monchengladbach's France forward Alassane Plea, 28. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United's England left-back Luke Shaw, 25, is in line for a new contract as a reward for his excellent form this season. (Star) external-link

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani has held talks with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about a one-year contract extension - but the 34-year-old is moving closer to leaving Old Trafford. (Mirror) external-link

Inter Milan remain in the hunt to sign Manchester City's Argentina striker Sergio Aguero but Barcelona are still favourites to sign the 32-year-old. (Tuttosport via Sun) external-link

Ajax are willing to sell Argentina defender Nicolas Tagliafico, 28, for £13m with Leeds United, Manchester City and Inter Milan all interested in the left-back. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United are looking at Aston Villa's England goalkeeper Tom Heaton, 35, if his compatriot Sam Johnstone, 28, of West Brom, does not want to return to the club. (Sun) external-link

Paris St-Germain sporting director Leonardo says the French club will not rush into a new contract with star Brazil forward Neymar, 29. (Goal) external-link

Chelsea want to sign a striker this summer with Borussia Dortmund's Norway superstar Erling Braut Haaland, 20, or Inter Milan's Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku, 27, their top targets. (Sun) external-link

Villarreal's Spain centre-back Pau Torres, 24, has been seeking advice from his friends ahead of a possible summer transfer to Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

The Premier League is in talks to scrap its television rights auction in favour of rolling over existing deals with Sky, BT and Amazon. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal and West Ham United are considering a move for Lyon's Denmark defender Joachim Andersen, 24, who is on loan at Fulham, this summer. (Mirror) external-link

Italy forward Moise Kean, 21, who is on loan at Paris St-Germain from Everton, has not ruled out a return to his former club Juventus in the future. (Goal) external-link

Arsenal could revive their interest in Borussia Dortmund and Germany midfielder Julian Brandt, 24, as the Gunners fear taking on-loan Norway playmaker Martin Odegaard, 22, on a permanent deal from Real Madrid will prove too expensive for them. (Bild, via Express) external-link

Manchester City will not immediately send Brazilian forward Kayky out on loan after signing the 17-year-old from Fluminense. He is thought to have "a more accessible route to the first team" at Etihad Stadium. (Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Metz and Mali defender Boubakar Kouyate, 24, has drawn interest from Roma and Atalanta, as well as Southampton, Norwich City and Newcastle United, who are also following his team-mate Pape Matar Sarr. The 18-year-old Senegalese midfielder has also been linked to Chelsea and Everton. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Barcelona have put a price tag of £44m on France forward Ousmane Dembele, 23, who has been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham are monitoring Northampton Town's 19-year-old English striker Caleb Chukwuemeka. (Football Insider) external-link

Juventus hope to tempt AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma, 22, to Turin with a significant wage increase. The Italy keeper is out of contract at the San Siro this summer and is yet to agree a new deal. (Corriere dello Sport) external-link

AC Milan have already lined up 25-year-old France keeper Mike Maignan from Lille as a replacement for Donnarumma. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link