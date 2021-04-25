Manchester City beat Tottenham in Carabao Cup: Phil Foden shows potential for greatness

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments117

John Stones, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling
Phil Foden (centre-left) has won seven major club trophies by the age of 20

Phil Foden has never needed to officially announce his arrival as a Manchester City player - his quality from his emergence as a teenager and his importance to this club's future has never been in doubt.

If there was one game, however, where this brilliant young talent worked his way into a wider consciousness it was when he ran the 2020 Carabao Cup final for City in their 2-1 win against Aston Villa last March, just before the country went into lockdown and the game went on hold.

Foden's talent was on show behind closed doors when Project Big Picture lurked in the background as football returned in June and it was on this same occasion a little more than a year later that the 20-year-old used another major final to emphasise once more what a gem City and England have on their hands.

Remarkably, given he is only 20 years old, this was his seventh major club trophy - a fourth League Cup adding to the two Premier League titles and one FA Cup success he can list on an already glittering CV.

But it was not just that he was a part of this success - it was that he played a starring role once again that was so striking, lighting up the occasion for the 8,000 fans present, 2,000 of them from Manchester City.

First the details.

Manchester City completely merited an historic fourth successive win in this competition, Spurs somehow surviving until the 82nd minute despite being largely outclassed from the start before defender Aymeric Laporte headed Kevin de Bruyne's free-kick beyond defiant keeper Hugo Lloris.

Spurs will claim, with some justification, that Laporte was fortunate to be in a position to exert such influence after escaping what looked a certain yellow card for a first-half foul on Lucas Moura before being cautioned for a foul on the same player after the break.

The reality, however, is that Spurs were fortunate to hold out as long as they did because Foden once again graced a major final by being at the heart of so many of City's best moments.

Manager Pep Guardiola played without a recognised striker and his side wasted so many opportunities that this final almost counted as 'Exhibit A' as to why they should attempt to correct that this summer.

They were so much on top that the Spurs supporters let out a huge roar when a rare attack brought the riches of a corner.

Foden was a constant threat, along with the excellent Riyad Mahrez. The only thing missing from his performance was the garnish of a goal.

He steered one first-half chance wide at the near post then held his head in disbelief when he saw another effort deflected on to the upright by Toby Alderweireld.

Foden's touch, vision and uncanny ability to ride challenges aimed at stopping him in his tracks were all immaculate. No wonder he was held in a lengthy embrace by a celebrating Guardiola amid the celebrations.

Just examine Foden's contribution in these recent weeks in City's season and how important he is to the defining days to come, starting with the Champions League semi-final first leg away to Paris St-Germain on Wednesday, with the return of the Premier League title to Etihad Stadium now a mere formality.

Phil Foden runs away from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
City's hopes of a historic quadruple were ended by Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley eight days ago

Foden was the player who came to the rescue to dig City out of a very awkward situation when Borussia Dortmund threatened to leave the Etihad with a crucial Champions League quarter-final first leg draw by conjuring up a late winner.

And when they were briefly threatened with more Champions League disappointment after Borussia Dortmund took the lead in the second leg, meaning the Bundesliga side were through at that early point, it was Foden's late winner that eased their passage into the last four.

Guardiola has handled Foden with expert care, overseeing steady development when other voices suggested he might even be holding this precocious talent back - a nonsensical notion given the Catalan's love of naturally gifted footballers.

And despite being used sparingly at times, his increased involvement means he already has 50 goal involvements (29 goals and 21 assists) in 118 career club appearances, of which only 63 have been starts.

The precocious talent has been earmarked for greatness for some time and is now showing on a regular basis he has all the tools to eventually achieve that status.

He is also presenting even more of a Euro 2020 conundrum for England manager Gareth Southgate with every passing week, albeit one he is no doubt delighted to have.

Foden has shown both with City and England that the big games and big occasions all come alike, carrying all the hallmarks of someone who will relish the harsher spotlight of a major international tournament this summer.

Guardiola has no hesitation trusting him when it matters and it is increasingly hard to see how Southgate cannot do the same when England's Euros campaign, one in which they will be regarded as one of the favourites as a result of a succession of games here at Wembley, gets underway on 13 June.

Foden is a player for all occasions - and there can be no doubt he will be a pivotal figure as City attempt to add the Champions League to this Carabao Cup success and their inevitable Premier League triumph, which could be confirmed next weekend.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

118 comments

  • Comment posted by riskfan, today at 22:34

    Very talented lad.. and from what I can make out, appears to have a good head on his shoulders. Here is hoping our truly awful media leave him alone...

    • Reply posted by El_Cuervo, today at 22:38

      El_Cuervo replied:
      Except perhaps when he goes out to strippers on international duty, no?
      Sounds like trouble.

  • Comment posted by ivorytowers, today at 22:26

    Silly headline. They would have won all of those trophies without him.

    • Reply posted by Belsonio, today at 22:31

      Belsonio replied:
      Exactly what I was about to write. Barely played a minute in the first six trophies

  • Comment posted by pistol, today at 22:59

    All those know it all pundits saying he should have left Man City over the last 2 years because Pep wouldnt play him, Pep was moulding him slowly into the player he has become. Look at other young players who never really kicked on Deli Ali, Rashford, Lingard etc all pushed to the moon straight away but have struggled to maintain their initial success. Pep knew what he was doing.

    • Reply posted by The Beautiful Game, today at 23:02

      The Beautiful Game replied:
      They all forget that though these top quality pundits !!!! Short memories.

      Looks a class act Mr Foden.

  • Comment posted by roverman, today at 22:32

    England have some amazing talent

    • Reply posted by GToon, today at 23:11

      GToon replied:
      You say that but I can’t think of many national teams where there would be more England players in the team if the countries merged. Who would get in the German or French teams from England?

  • Comment posted by oz1796, today at 22:58

    Good grief!!! Some seriously weird "fans" on here.
    Apperciate what you have
    A world class English player
    I don't follow any team just enjoy good football, this kid is top class, what's with all the knocking him???
    He's done nothing wrong, some very green, envious people around, wise up!!!!!

    • Reply posted by Joe King, today at 23:26

      Joe King replied:
      They're just jealous

  • Comment posted by Fake Facts, today at 22:41

    The fact Foden stands out in a world class team suggests he is the real deal. Fingers crossed he is able to fulfill all of his potential.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 23:36

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      He will be as long as he doesn't let success get to his head.

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 22:30

    A footballer who’s good at football. Amazing.

    • Reply posted by Karen White, today at 22:41

      Karen White replied:
      Keep the Swedish girls out of the hotel room when your pregnant wife’s home waiting and you’ll do well 👍

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 22:35

    If trophies are the measure of greatness - then Francis Jeffers won more than Alan Shearer, Matt LeTissier and Harry Kane

    It's all down to individual performances and how they impact on the team.

    And from what I've seen of Phil Foden - he has the potential to be a great player. Could have taken an easier option like Sancho and gone abroad for more game time when younger. But now he's way ahead!

  • Comment posted by jaycee, today at 22:52

    I certainly enjoy watching him and city. I’m a neutral, anybody who likes the game should!

  • Comment posted by malerogue, today at 22:36

    Like liquid silk.Lets hope he stays injury free....the only way to stop him is to foul him. . Could be England best for years to come

  • Comment posted by Craig Miller, today at 22:30

    Barring injury, he will, without question, be the best player on the planet in a couple of years.

    • Reply posted by Mick, today at 22:32

      Mick replied:
      Best player in the universe ever. Within twenty minutes.

  • Comment posted by Honest discussion, today at 23:25

    Not normally one to go too big too early, but Foden. His close control is unbelievable. Hard to compare him to past English players because we’ve never had anyone like Foden. If he can add more goals, there’s a Ballon D’Or in his future.

    • Reply posted by Kevin Doomlord, today at 23:30

      Kevin Doomlord replied:
      The way he stayed on his feet in that league match instead of ensuring he got the penalty was awful - no food for him.

      Maybe this is why he won't sign for Man Utd, that and it would be a step down.

  • Comment posted by pro ESL that swashbuckling polander of garwolin, today at 22:44

    Great talent who works very hard because he knows and appreciates what he has got.
    In the other part of the city there is a manager who publicly says he would make his own children go without food if they were like a certain Spurs player.
    Imagine what would he do to his own players.
    Foden knows about it hence he is grateful for being the sky blue. No one wants to be red and go to bed hungry.

    • Reply posted by Monksie, today at 23:23

      Monksie replied:
      He's playing for the team he grew up supporting as a kid (despite his dad being seduced by the dark side) and has played for since he was 7. Unlike Harry Kane (who was photographed in an Arsenal shirt celebrating their Invincibles title win - at Spurs, of all places!!) he most definitely IS "one of our own".

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 22:49

    Kinglsey Coman has won 23 trophies and he’s only 24 years old.

    Is he one of the greats?

    He’s a very good footballer and has been at the best club(s) in Europe for the entirety of his career. Not too dissimilar to Phil Foden.

    Don’t really get this article, nor the Foden hype. He’s a great talent at a great club, thanks for the update BBC.

    Hope he can do it for England for years to come too.

    • Reply posted by Monksie, today at 23:25

      Monksie replied:
      Coman plays in a 1-team league and they usually do the League and Cup double, so that tends to water it down.

  • Comment posted by Time Scarred Pelican, today at 22:38

    Good player, bags of potential, seems like a nice lad.

    Time will tell.

  • Comment posted by Billy Onions and his Rag-Time Band, today at 23:22

    And some fools were saying the lad should leave City to get more 'game time'.

    Think he made the correct decision...

    • Reply posted by Honest discussion, today at 23:25

      Honest discussion replied:
      Guilty

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 23:20

    Foden is not a bad player. He is maturing and getting better and better. Being around top professionals at a top club with top coaches and a top manager has certainly aided his development. Whether or not he would make the same impact at another club I am not so sure but one thing is for sure Man City are reaping their rewards for the time they have invested in Foden and good on them for doing so

  • Comment posted by HotStepper, today at 23:17

    An English talent who could be a world beater. The Scots will look on with jealousy, the Welsh with spite and the Irish with anger.

    Makes a rare change to see the comparison with his ex team-mate Sancho who fled the coaching of Pep for the dollars on offer elsewhere. Fly high, Phil Foden; win all the honours with England that you rightly should, given your talent,

    • Reply posted by Joe King, today at 23:41

      Joe King replied:
      I never knew that someone's nationality had anything to do with her or his talent

  • Comment posted by bobby smith, today at 22:55

    Well done he is in my England squad without a shadow of a doubt 4-3-3 gk Pickford lb shaw rb Arnold cb stones cb maguire mid foden rice mount lw rashford st Kane rw sancho.

    Foden has to be a starter at euro 2020 upvote if you agree

    • Reply posted by Joe King, today at 23:26

      Joe King replied:
      Your England squad ?

  • Comment posted by City are the saviours of football, today at 22:49

    Should the Stockport Inesta be called the Manchester Messi ?

Top Stories