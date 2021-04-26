Transfer rumours: Ronaldo, Sima, Varane, Nagelsmann, Shaqiri

Paris St-Germain have moved ahead of Manchester United over a potential deal to sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, from Juventus. (Tuttosport - in Italian)external-link

Manchester United are monitoring Slavia Prague's Senegalese forward Abdallah Sima, 21. (Manchester Evening News)external-link

RB Leipzig are demanding a world record 25m euros (£21.7m) from Bayern Munich to seal a deal for their manager Julian Nagelsmann (Sky Sports)external-link

Ajax manager Eric ten Hag will move up Tottenham's wishlist to fill their managerial vacancy, with Bayern set to appoint Nagelsmann. (Telegraph)external-link

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, 22, will remain at AC Milan despite his contract expiring this summer and interest from Manchester United and Chelsea. (TalkSport)external-link

Real Madrid will not make a great effort to keep France centre-back Raphael Varane, 28, who has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea. (AS - in Spanish)external-link

Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, 29, wants to leave Liverpool this summer in search of more game time. (Football Insider)external-link

Arsenal have opened talks with England Under-21 midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, 20, over a new contract. (The Athletic - subscription required)external-link

The Gunners are willing to sell four players this summer to fund signings. (Football London)external-link

Chelsea and Manchester United are monitoring Brighton's Irish midfielder Andrew Moran, 17. (Team Talk)external-link

Barcelona are confident that Eric Garcia, 20, will join the club when the Spanish defender's contract with Manchester City expires at the end of the season. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)external-link

Roma have chosen former Chelsea and Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri to become their new coach this summer. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)external-link

Leeds are set to open talks with Northern Ireland midfielder Stuart Dallas, 30, over a new contract. (Football Insider)external-link

Newly-promoted Championship side Norwich are interested in German attacking midfielder Robert Andrich, a 26-year-old playing for Union Berlin. (Bild via Norwich Evening News)external-link

