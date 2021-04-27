Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool still plan to sign RB Leipzig's 21-year-old French defender Ibrahima Konate for £40m this summer, despite posting a pre-tax loss of £46m. (Mail) external-link

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is not interested in becoming the next Tottenham manager. (Sky Sports) external-link

The German Football Association are to begin talks with outgoing Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick over replacing Joachim Low as national boss. (90min) external-link

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has suggested he is prepared to join a potential Arsenal takeover bid alongside Spotify chief Daniel Ek and three of his former Gunners players. (BeIN Sports, via Mirror) external-link

England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, will push to leave Manchester United this summer when his loan at West Ham ends. (Eurosport) external-link

Inter Milan have joined the race for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, 32. The Argentina international will leave City in the summer when his contract expires. (Caciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Lille and Canada striker Jonathan David, 21, is on the radar of Manchester United and Arsenal. (Fichajes.net - in Spanish) external-link

Leeds United have held talks over the signing of Rubin Kazan and Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 20. (Football Fancast) external-link

Tottenham are monitoring Celtic's 22-year-old Ivorian midfielder Ismaila Soro. (Mail) external-link

Brighton and Netherlands midfielder Davy Propper, 29, is being targetted by his former club PSV Eindhoven. (The Argus) external-link

Chelsea are interested in Villarreal's Spanish full-back Alfonso Pedraza, 25, and German international left-back Robin Gosens, 26, who plays for Atalanta. (Caught Offside) external-link

Barcelona's former vice-president Jordi Mestre says Argentine forward Lionel Messi, 33, "will continue" at the Spanish club. (Sin Concesiones, via Talksport) external-link

Real Madrid have no intention of selling their Norway international midfielder Martin Odegaard, 22. Odegaard is currently on loan at Arsenal. (AS - in Spanish) external-link