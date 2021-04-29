There was a 470,000 increase in the number of people running during the first eight months of coronavirus

The number of inactive adults in England rose by 1.2m during the first eight months of Covid-19 restrictions.

Sport England's Active Lives report found that more than 12m adults took part in less than 30 minutes of exercise a week.

In total, 27.9m people - 61.4% of the population - did the recommended average of 150 minutes or more a week, down 710,000 on the previous year.

But Sport England believe the results "could have been much worse".

"All of us knew it was going to have a negative impact and the numbers are down," chief executive Tim Hollingsworth told BBC Sport.

"But actually, overall, the fact that it's only down by less than 2%, still 60% of the nation are regularly active in their lives, I think is a really good achievement and I think it is something that has shown us two things.

"One, that it really matters to so many people and two, that people realise how good it is to their physical and mental health."

The Active Lives study tracked activity levels from November 2019 to November 2020 and found activity levels were hit hardest during the first national lockdown, which started in March 2020.

It found that women, young people aged 16-24, the over-75s, disabled people and those from minority ethnic backgrounds and lower socio-economic groups were most negatively affected.

Although restrictions limited some activities, including swimming and team sports, there was an increase in the number of people walking, running and cycling for leisure and sport.

Hollingsworth added: "The worst element of this in some ways is the fact that it confirms what we already knew, that this is not a level playing field for community sport and being active in people's lives.

"There are barriers to entry for certain parts of our community which the pandemic has made worse. Definitely social economic circumstance matters.

"If you can't afford to go out and to be active, if you can't afford to go to the clubs or the gym then it makes it much harder.

"Also there are still inequities around parts of our community, young people particularly have suffered over the pandemic and I think we need to look very hard at that.

"Why is it that our 16-24 year olds have been among the most inactive group over the past year? There's a lot of things in this which point the way to how we need to change our support for activity and how we need to message to people how important it is."