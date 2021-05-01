Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Everton have joined Chelsea, Leeds United, Tottenham, Barcelona and Inter Milan in wanting to sign Argentina striker Sergio Aguero, who will be available on a free transfer when he leaves Manchester City in the summer. (Daily Star on Sunday) external-link

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah says Liverpool have not spoken to him about extending his deal at the club, with the 28-year-old's current contract running until summer 2023. (Sky Sports) external-link

Arsenal believe they can bring in 24-year-old Brighton and Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma for £30m. (Daily Star on Sunday) external-link

Spain defender Sergio Ramos, 35, is still hoping for a two-year contract extension from Real Madrid, who have only offered him a one-year deal to follow the end of his current contract this summer. (Marca) external-link

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's contract with AC Milan runs out in the summer and his agent, Mino Raiola, has held talks with Juventus about the 22-year-old joining them. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has responded to rumours about his future by saying he has spoken with the club's owners and is "not concerned when it comes to my work". (Goal) external-link

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick wants to become Germany coach when Joachim Low leaves after this summer's European Championship and is not interested in taking over at Tottenham. (Sport1 - in German) external-link

Tottenham have joined the race to try to sign Brentford's 25-year-old English striker Ivan Toney. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could be willing to give 21-year-old English midfielder Joe Willock, who is on loan at Newcastle United, a chance to prove himself with the Gunners. (Shields Gazzette) external-link

Arteta also says Arsenal "are going to have that discussion" when it comes to extending 20-year-old English midfielder Emile Smith Rowe's contract at the club. (Sky Sports) external-link

Aston Villa are planning a move for Manchester United's 23-year-old English centre-back Axel Tuanzebe, who has previously spent a spell on loan at the Midlands club. (Football Insider) external-link

Spain defender Eric Garcia's agent is close to agreeing a deal which would see the 20-year-old join Barcelona on a free transfer after his contract with Manchester City runs out in the summer. (Mundo Deportivo) external-link