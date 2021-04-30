Transfer rumours: Messi, Haaland, Sterling, Grealish, Rabiot, Abraham, Torreira
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Argentine forward Lionel Messi, 33, will sign a new contract at Barcelona on reduced terms, so that they can pursue targets such as Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland. Barca have told Messi they are set to begin negotiating for the Norway striker, 20. (Eurosport)
Manchester City are willing to sell England forward Raheem Sterling, 26, this summer to help finance potential moves for Borussia Dortmund's Haaland and Aston Villa's England midfielder Jack Grealish, 25. (Football Insider)
Chelsea are set to challenge Barcelona for the signing of Adrien Rabiot from Juventus this summer, with the France midfielder, 26, available for £17m. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Leicester have joined Aston Villa and Wolves in the battle to sign English striker Tammy Abraham, 23, from Chelsea this summer. (Football Insider)
Meanwhile, West Ham and Newcastle are also among the clubs interested in Abraham, with Chelsea willing to accept £40m. (ESPN)
Arsenal's Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 25, will not return for a second season on loan with Atletico Madrid but would like to join Boca Juniors. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Leicester, AC Milan and Wolfsburg are monitoring Le Havre's Guadeloupean forward Josue Casimir, 19. (Foot Mercato - in French)
Newcastle could make a summer move for Huddersfield midfielder Lewis O'Brien, 22, as a cheaper alternative to on-loan Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock, 21. (Sun)
Aston Villa will sign a new centre-back this summer as part of a defensive makeover, with the club looking to offload Belgian defender Bjorn Engels, 26. (Football Insider)
Juventus will ask Massimiliano Allegri, 53, to return this summer and replace fellow Italian coach Andrea Pirlo, 41. (Gazzetta dello Sport, subscription required)
Arturo Vidal's wage demands have stalled discussions over a potential move from Inter Milan to Marseille for the Chile midfielder, 33. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Spain forward Lucas Vazquez is close to agreeing a new deal with Real Madrid, despite Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain making offers to the 29-year-old, who is out of contract this summer. (AS - in Spanish)