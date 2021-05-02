Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paris St-Germain sporting director Leonardo does not appear to be convinced that Brazil forward Neymar, 29, will sign a contract extension with the French club. (Marca) external-link

West Ham manager David Moyes says the club will be in the market for a striker this summer but "will be ruled out" of bidding for 23-year-old Chelsea and England forward Tammy Abraham if his price is £45m. (Football London) external-link

Manchester City might not be "the right place to be" if players do not like being rotated, according to the club's manager, Pep Guardiola. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini says the club will pause talks over contract extensions with players after reports 22-year-old Italy keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, whose deal with the club runs out this summer, was confronted by fans. (Ansa, via Mail) external-link

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane believes the club should try to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 27, and his 25-year-old England team-mate Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in order to challenge Premier League leaders Manchester City next season. (Sky Sports) external-link

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he sees the long term future of 26-year-old Guinea midfielder Naby Keita with the Reds. (Mail) external-link

Ex-Netherlands keeper and Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar said he would work for his former club Manchester United but there had been no contact about him replacing outgoing executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward. (ESPN) external-link

Tottenham are interested in Brazilian winger Rodrigo Varanda and initial talks have taken place over signing the 18-year-old from Corinthians. (Sun) external-link

Austria defender David Alaba, 28, will earn about the same 12m euro salary as Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos after his expected switch to the Bernabeu on a free transfer following the end of his deal with Bayern Munich. (Fabrizio Romano, via AS) external-link

Fulham have watched 24-year-old Peterborough United forward Siriki Dembele, who is also attracting interest from Rangers, Celtic and Crystal Palace. (Football Insider) external-link