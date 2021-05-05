Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Jose Mourinho's appointment as Roma manager next season could see 24-year-old Italy midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini move to Liverpool, with the Portuguese boss interested in bringing in players he already knows, including Manchester United and Serbia international Nemanja Matic, 32. (Mirror) external-link

Mourinho also hopes to be reunited with Manchester United and Spain goalkeeper David De Gea, 30, when the former Red Devils boss takes over at Roma. (Todofichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona have opened talks with representatives of Argentina striker Sergio Aguero, 32, who will leave Manchester City as a free agent in the summer. (Sky Sports) external-link

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, 24, with Tottenham, West Ham and Everton also having made enquiries. (Express) external-link

Manchester City will also consider a move for Mali international Bissouma, having backed out of a potential bidding war for West Ham's Declan Rice, 22. (Star) external-link

Manchester United have been told Eintracht Frankfurt's Portuguese striker Andre Silva, 25, will cost them £35m this summer. (Express) external-link

Manager Graham Potter, 45, would not be allowed to leave Brighton & Hove Albion for the vacant Tottenham job if approached, says Seagulls chief executive Paul Barber. (Argus) external-link

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa wants to keep left-back Ezgjan Alioski, 29, but the Argentine manager does not know what the future holds for North Macedonian international who has been linked with a move to Galatasaray. (Yorkshire Evening Post) external-link

Chelsea will offload defenders to raise funds for a summer transfer spree, with Spain's Marcos Alonso, 30, and Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri, 26, likely to leave Stamford Bridge. (Goal) external-link

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Inter Milan are poised to make a move for Bosnia midfielder Miralem Pjanic, 31, who has found opportunities limited at Barcelona since his arrival from Juventus last summer. (Sport) external-link

Former England winger Ashley Young, 35, says it would be difficult to turn down a return to his boyhood club Watford if the Hornets offer him a deal and he does not sign a new contract with Inter Milan at the end of the season. (Sky Sports) external-link

World Cup-winning France forward Florian Thauvin, 28, has rejected an offer from Crystal Palace and will instead leave Marseille for Mexican side Tigres in the summer. (La Provence - in French) external-link

Brentford have been linked with Hibernian and Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet, 24, with the Bees starting to make plans for next season and the potential sale of English forward Ivan Toney, 25, who is wanted by a number of clubs, including Chelsea and West Ham. (Sun) external-link

Real Madrid players fear their French manager Zinedine Zidane, 48, is "tired and annoyed" and will walk away from the final year of his contract in the summer. (Goal) external-link

After Real's Champions League semi-final exit against Chelsea, 30-year-old Belgian forward Eden Hazard, Brazilian defender Marcelo, 32, and 29-year-old Spain midfielder Isco are not viewed as being part of the club's future. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Crystal Palace and Belgium striker Christian Benteke could seal a free transfer to Fenerbahce, with the 30-year-old's contract at Selhurst Park expiring on June 30. (Sun) external-link

Everton have offered English defender Joe Anderson a new deal amid growing interest from English Football League clubs in the 20-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Atletico Madrid are eying a move for Barcelona's 21-year-old Spanish midfielder Riqui Puig in the summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have their sights on Monaco's 23-year-old Brazilian defender Caio Henrique. (UOL - in Portuguese) external-link