Champions League finalists Chelsea and Manchester City are both interested in signing Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 32, from Bayern Munich. (ESPN) external-link

Thomas Tuchel's side have also added Liverpool's Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 28, to their shortlist as they look to bolster their forward line this summer. (Bild journalist Christian Falk on Twitter) external-link

Brazil forward Neymar, 29, will sign a new four-year contract extension at Paris St-Germain on Saturday, committing him to the club until 2026. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Real Madrid have run out of patience with Eden Hazard and will listen to any offers for the 30-year-old Belgium forward this summer. (Marca) external-link

Incoming Roma boss Jose Mourinho is considering returning to old club Manchester United with a bid for Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Aston Villa are preparing a £15m bid for Burnley's 21-year-old England Under-21 winger Dwight McNeil. (Football Insider) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur will not consider any offers for England striker Harry Kane, 27, this summer. (Standard) external-link

Leicester City are confident of beating Liverpool and West Ham United to the signing of 23-year-old French striker Odsonne Edouard from Celtic. (Teamtalk) external-link

Everton are interested in signing 18-year-old defender James Carragher, son of Liverpool legend Jamie, from Wigan Athletic. (Telegraph) external-link

Georginio Wijnaldum's agent says the Netherlands midfielder, 30, would be interested in talking to Bayern Munich about a free transfer move when his Liverpool contract expires this summer. (Sport1 - in German) external-link

Arsenal are considering a move for Ajax's Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, although they will wait for the verdict in the 25-year-old's appeal against a doping ban before making a formal offer. (Goal) external-link

Inter Miami will rival Watford for the free transfer signing of Ashley Young when the 35-year-old former England winger's contract at Inter Milan expires at the end of the season. (Sun) external-link

Tottenham and West Ham are among a number of European clubs monitoring Besiktas' Canada forward Cyle Larin, 26. (90Min) external-link

Burnley are weighing up a move for Stoke City's 22-year-old Australia defender Harry Souttar. (Lancs Live) external-link

Istanbul Basaksehir are interested in signing 32-year-old Wales full-back Neil Taylor on a free transfer when his Aston Villa contract expires this summer. (Sky Sports) external-link

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leicester City, Leeds United and Aston Villa are tracking 16-year-old Fleetwood Town defender Josh Feeney, who has been called up by both England and Scotland at Under-16 level. (Mail) external-link