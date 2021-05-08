Transfer rumours: Sulemana, Rice, Kane, Bellingham, De Ligt, Taylor-Hart, Szczesny
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Ajax are set to battle it out with Manchester United for 19-year-old Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, who currently plays with Danish side FC Nordsjaelland. (Mail)
West Ham's Declan Rice has hinted that he could leave the club in search of European football with Manchester United and Chelsea long-term admirers of the 22-year-old English midfielder. (Mirror)
Arsneal are keen to tie down highly-rated 18-year-old English winger Kido Taylor-Hart to a new deal in the next month. (Sun)
Tottenham striker Harry Kane is a top target for Chelsea, who "are ready to line up a huge bid" for the 27-year-old if there is a hint the England international could be made available. (Football Insider)
Manchester United and keen to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 17, from Borussia Dortmund this summer rather than his team-mate Jadon Sancho, 21. (Bild, via Manchester Evening News)
Bellingham, however, is happy at Dortmund, who "definitely will not sell" the teenager after beating United for his signature less than 12 months ago. (Sport 1 journalist Patrick Berger on Twitter)
Juventus have no intention of parting with Dutch international defender Matthijs de Ligt with approaches for the 21-year-old from Chelsea and Barcelona already knocked back. (Tuttosport - in Italian)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has called on the club's board to spend big to ensure the Gunners remain among the Premier League's contenders. (Star)
Newcastle United have extended Swiss defender Fabian Schar's contract, with the 29-year-old due to remain at the club until 2022 (Blick via Chronicle Live)
Everton could sign Poland and former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny from Juventus this summer but Paris St-Germain are also interested in the 31-year-old. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Sheffield United's 23-year-old Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge, who has been linked with Arsenal, Aston Villa and Everton, could leaves Bramall Lane for £35m because of a relegation clause in his contract. (Yorkshire Live)
West Ham are looking to re-sign forward Marko Arnautovic from Chinese club Shanghai SIPG, while Crystal Palace, Everton, Inter Milan and AC Milan have also been linked with the 32-year-old Austrian. (Il Resto del Carlino, via Sunday Mail)
Chelsea are keen to tie 19-year-old striker Armando Broja down to a long-term deal at Stamford Bridge after being impressed by the Albania international's season-long loan stint at Vitesse Arnhem, in which he has scored 10 league goals. (Sun on Sunday)
Incoming Roma boss Jose Mourinho could look to bring in 27-year-old Italy striker Andrea Belotti from Torino, with Paris St-Germain's Argentine forward Mauro Icardi is also a target for the Giallorossi. Roma may also still look to keep 35-year-old Bosnia striker Edin Dzeko, who had previously been expected to leave the club in the summer. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)
Barcelona remain interested in Ajax's Ryan Gravenberch, 18, having first tried to sign the Dutch midfielder as a 15-year-old. Barca, however, face competition for Gravenberch, who has been linked to a number of clubs including Manchester United and Juventus. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer said the German club will "not make any expensive transfers" this summer, which appears to rule them out of a potential move for Inter Milan's 22-year-old Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi. (Goal)
Liverpool manger Jurgen Klopp has assured Japanese international midfielder Takumi Minamino, 26, who has been on loan at Southampton, that he remains part of the long-term thinking at Anfield. (Goal)