Paris St-Germain will look to sign Liverpool's Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 28, if their 22-year-old France striker Kylian Mbappe does not renew his contract at the Ligue 1 club. (Mirror) external-link

PSG's Germany midfielder Julian Draxler, 27, has agreed to sign a one-year extension with the French club with his contract due to expire this summer. (Le Parisien) external-link

Premier League-bound Watford are in discussions with 25-year-old Colombia striker Rafael Borre about moving to Vicarage Road when his contract with Argentine club River Plate expires at the end of the season. (Sun) external-link

Brighton & Hove Albion's Yves Bissouma, 24, has asked that he be allowed to leave the club in the summer. Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal, as well as French club Marseille, have shown interest in the Mali midfielder. (Times, subscription required) external-link

Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes will be offered a new deal by Manchester United after the Europa League final which will double the 26-year-old's wages to £200,000 a week. (Sun) external-link

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is confident the club can keep hold of English midfielder Eberechi Eze for the 2021-22 season despite the 22-year-old's fast-growing reputation. (Goal) external-link

Manchester United are lining up a £80m bid for Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho, 21. (Star) external-link

English midfielder Conor Gallagher, 21, is determined to make himself part of Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's first-team plans when he returns from his West Brom loan spell, which means disappointment for Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Newcastle. (Sun) external-link

Tottenham have told former manager Jose Mourinho not to bother trying to recruit England defender Eric Dier, 27, and 25-year-old Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for Roma when he takes over in the summer. (Sun) external-link

The German Football Association will need to act quickly to recruit outgoing Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick, 56, as Joachim Low's replacement as national team manager, says the club's chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. (Sky Germany - in German) external-link

Lyon could make a move for 23-year-old Brazilian defender Renan Lodi from Atletico Madrid. (L'Equipe) external-link

Bruges boss Philippe Clement says 21-year-old Dutch winger Noa Lang, who is wanted by Leeds United, has told the club he will not decide his future until the season is over. (GVA - in Dutch) external-link

Leicester City face a lot of competition to sign Lille's French midfielder Boubakary Soumare with Everton, Wolves and Aston Villa all interested in the 22-year-old, who has been a long-time target for AC Milan. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Stuttgart are in talks with Arsenal about a new loan deal for Greece defender Konstantinos Mavropanos, 23. (Kicker - in German) external-link

Inter Milan will listen to offers for Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal in an effort to cut their wage bill, and while Marseille have been linked with the 33-year-old, no concrete approach has been made. (Calcio Mercato - in Italian) external-link