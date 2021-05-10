Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United no longer view Borussia Dortmund's England winger Jadon Sancho, 21, as a priority signing - partly because of the emergence of his international team-mate Mason Greenwood. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Arsenal's top target this summer is France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, 18, who plays for Rennes. (Le10 Sport - in French) external-link

The Gunners remain interested in Borussia Monchengladbach and Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria, 24. (90min) external-link

The agent of England and Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish says there are "many clubs" interested in signing the 25-year-old. (SNTV via Birmingham Mail) external-link

AC Milan want to sign defender Fikayo Tomori, 23, on a permanent deal. The England centre-back is currently on loan at Milan from Chelsea. (Goal) external-link

Signing a forward remains Barcelona's priority this summer with Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, the ideal candidate and Manchester City's Argentina striker Sergio Aguero, 32, another option. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur plan to sell Colombia centre-back Davinson Sanchez, 24, this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 29, and Spain right-back Hector Bellerin, 26, are among six players Arsenal will put up for sale this summer. (Football London) external-link

Leeds United's English striker Patrick Bamford, 27, extended his contract at Elland Road last summer under the radar. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

'The football gods had written it in the stars' Reliving Middlesbrough's European odyssey

Chris Wilder is on a shortlist of potential new managers at West Bromwich Albion if Sam Allardyce leaves after their relegation from the Premier League. (Sky Sports) external-link

Newcastle United want to sign English winger Joe Willock in a permanent deal from Arsenal this summer, after the 21-year-old impressed on loan. (Talksport) external-link

Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Watford have been watching former Chelsea forward Gael Kakuta. The 29-year-old DR Congo winger is currently on loan at Lens from fellow French club Amiens. (Mail) external-link

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford are interested in signing Senegal striker Mbaye Diagne. The 29-year-old is currently at West Brom on loan from Galatasaray. (Football Insider) external-link

Aston Villa left-back Neil Taylor is wanted by Championship teams Stoke City and QPR. The Wales defender, 32, is out of contract this summer. (Sun) external-link