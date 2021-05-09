Last updated on .From the section Sport

Up to 2,000 football fans were briefly allowed to attend Premier League matches in December

Up to 10,000 fans will be permitted at outdoor sports venues in England from 17 May, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed.

That includes the final two rounds of Premier League matches this season, with stadiums set to open to home fans only at reduced capacity.

The final two rounds of matches will be played on 18-19 May and 23 May.

"We'll unlock the turnstiles of our sports stadia subject to capacity limits," Johnson said on Monday.

All teams have a home game in either the penultimate or final round of matches.

Up to 2,000 fans were allowed at a number of Premier League matches in December, the last time fans were in attendance at top-flight games, before the country was locked down again.

Snooker was the first sport to welcome back a capacity crowd last week as 980 fans attended the final day of the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible as part of the government's pilot scheme.

Some pilot events, such as the Carabao Cup final at Wembley where Manchester City and Tottenham each had 2,000 fans in attendance, have been held to test the safe return of spectators.

Up to 10,000 fans or 25% capacity, whichever figure is lower, will be allowed at larger outdoor venues, while at smaller outdoor venues, the limit will be capped at 4,000 or 50% capacity.

At indoor venues, the cap will be 1,000 or 50%, whichever is lowest.

The government hopes to increase the number of spectators allowed at venues from 21 June, when restrictions in England are expected to be further lifted.

The pilot events continue this weekend when 21,000 fans are expected to attend Saturday's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leicester City.

The Duke of Cambridge, the FA's president, will attend the game and present the trophy to the winners.