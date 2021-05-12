Transfer news: Done deals during May 2021

As domestic seasons end around Europe, clubs are beginning to reshape their squads.

12 May

Scottish Premiership

Cristian Montano [Port Vale - Livingston] Free*

Women's Super League

Aniek Nouwen [PSV Eindhoven - Chelsea] Undisclosed*

*Deal to go through at the end of the season

10 May

International

Jill Roord [Arsenal - Wolfsburg] Undisclosed

Women's Super League

Tameka Yallop [Klepp - West Ham] Undisclosed

7 May

Scottish Premiership

Declan Gallagher [Motherwell - Aberdeen] Free*

Gary Woods [Oldham - Aberdeen] Free*

*Deal to go through at the end of the season

6 May

English Football League

Marcus McGuane [Nottingham Forest - Oxford] Undisclosed*

Scottish Premiership

Ayo Obileye [Queen of the South - Livingston] Free*

*Deal to go through at the end of the season

4 May

Scottish Premiership

Daniel Mackay [Inverness - Hibernian] Undisclosed*

Fashion Sakala [KV Oostende - Rangers] Undisclosed*

*Deal to go through at the end of the season

