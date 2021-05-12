Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has emerged as leading contender to replace Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace. Ex-England boss Hodgson's contract expires at the end of the season. (Telegraph) external-link

Barcelona have made contact with Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick's representatives, as doubts grow over the future of current manager Ronald Koeman. (ESPN) external-link

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke says 20-year-old Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland will be at the club next season. (ESPN, via Bild) external-link

Future Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has called any move for Haaland "unimaginable" because of the over 100m euro (£85m) fee that is being touted. (Goal, via Bild) external-link

Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho, 21, is pushing his agent to secure a move to Manchester United after one failed to materialise last summer. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Manchester United are interested in Atalanta's Argentine centre-back Cristian Romero, 23, who joins Lille's 21-year-old Dutch defender Sven Botman and Sevilla's French 22-year-old Jules Kounde on the Premier League club's shortlist. (Sky Sports) external-link

Tottenham are set to start interviewing for their vacant manager's role in the next few days. Fulham's Scott Parker is on the shortlist but the club have given up hope of enticing Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers. (Football Insider) external-link

Slavia Prague's 19-year-old Senegalese forward Abdallah Sima, who is a target of Arsenal and West Ham, is keen on a move to the Premier League. (Standard) external-link

New signings? Resurgent rivals? What next for Manchester City? What comes next for Premier League winners Manchester City and manager Pep Guardiola after their latest success?icah Richards on how Man City won the Premier League title

Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has agreed to become the new manager of Celtic. (TalkSport) external-link

Rennes' French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, 18, has had "a lot of offers from top clubs" according to his agent Jonathan Barnett, who also represents Gareth Bale. (Goal) external-link

Match of the Day pundit Ian Wright believes Brighton's Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, 24, should reject Liverpool and join Manchester United this summer. (Metro) external-link

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants two new full-backs, a centre midfielder, a striker and a goalkeeper this summer. (Goal) external-link

The Gunners are interested in Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge and have asked potential new scouts to prepare a dossier on the 23-year-old Norway midfielder. (Yorkshire Live) external-link

Manchester City and Germany striker Lukas Nmecha, 22, is attracting interest from Premier League and Bundesliga teams according to his father, after an impressive season for Anderlecht, where he has scored 18 goals in 37 games. (The Boot Room) external-link

Tottenham have turned down the change to sign Newcastle's English striker Bobby Clark, 18, who is the son of Lee Clark. (Football Insider) external-link

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in 19-year-old Southampton centre-half David Agbontohoma. (Yorkshire Live) external-link

Barcelona have made contact with Juventus' 43-year-old Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who will leave the Serie A club at the end of the season. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

The Premier League is set to agree a new three-year broadcast deal, that will run until 2025 and be worth £4.5bn, with Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime. (Mirror) external-link