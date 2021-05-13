Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is thought to be a big fan of Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita, 26, and is keen to add the Guinea international to his squad this summer. (Fichajes via Star) external-link

Leicester City are interested in signing Southampton's English left-back Ryan Bertrand. The 31-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season after seven years with the Saints. (Leicester Mercury) external-link

Manchester United are understood to be preparing a £68m bid for Atletico Madrid's Spain midfielder Marcos Llorente, with the La Liga side keen to speed up the 26-year-old's contract talks to keep him at the club. (Mirror) external-link

Could Benjamin Mendy, 26, be on his way to Chelsea? Manchester City's France left-back's name has appeared on the list of options on Chelsea's online shop for fans wanting a player's name on the back of their shirts. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

RB Leipzig's France centre-back Dayot Upamecano, 22, who will join fellow Bundesliga side Bayern Munich in a £38m transfer this summer, says he turned down the chance to sign for Manchester United at the age of 17. (The Athletic - subscription needed) external-link

Tottenham are reportedly hoping to convince 24-year-old Denmark centre-back Joachim Andersen, who has spent this season on loan at Fulham from French side Lyon, to join them over north London rivals Arsenal. (BT via TeamTalk) external-link

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi has signed a new contract to continue managing Qatari-based club Al-Sadd until 2023, dealing a blow to Barca president Joan Laporta, who is looking to replace current boss Ronald Koeman with the Spaniard for next season. (Mail) external-link

Leeds United are ahead of AC Milan in the race to sign 26-year-old Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, but Liverpool are also said to be interested in the Argentina international. (Il Milanista - in Italian) external-link

Match of the Day pundit Ian Wright does not believe Arsenal should make 24-year-old midfielder Dani Ceballos' loan move from Real Madrid permanent. (Metro) external-link

Wolves's Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio, 33, who has just over 12 months left on his contract at Molineux, could be a target for new Roma manger Jose Mourinho. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Cristiano Ronaldo's mum, Dolores Aveiro, would like her famous son to return to Sporting Lisbon, should the 36-year-old forward leave Juventus in the summer. (Guardian) external-link