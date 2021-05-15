Transfer rumours: Zidane, Ancelotti, Pogba, Holgate, Koulibaly, Camavinga
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has told his squad that he will leave the club at the end of this season. (Goal)
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti and former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri are among those being considered to replace Zidane if he leaves the club. (Sunday Mirror)
Manchester United want France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, to sign a new contract with the club but are wary of the wages his agent, Mino Raiola, is trying to get for his client. (Sunday Mirror)
Everton are prepared to sell English defender Mason Holgate, 24, to help raise funds in order to try to sign Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, 29, from Napoli. (Football Insider)
Arsenal are hoping to beat Manchester City to the signing of 31-year-old English left-back Ryan Bertrand, who will leave Southampton when his contract runs out at the end of the season. (Mail on Sunday)
West Ham are the favourites to sign West Brom's 28-year-old English keeper Sam Johnstone, who has also been linked with Tottenham. (Football Insider)
Under-pressure Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has met with club president Joan Laporta and says the pair will talk again at the end of the season. (Goal)
Eintracht Frankfurt are keen to appoint former Real Madrid striker Raul as their manager for next season. (Marca)
Real Madrid are interested in signing French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes, with Arsenal also interested in the 18-year-old. (Marca)
German clubs Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are monitoring Sheffield United's Canada-born England Under-18 forward Daniel Jebbison, 17. (90 Min)
Bristol City, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough want to sign 30-year-old Republic of Ireland striker James Collins, who is out of contract at Luton Town. (Mail on Sunday)