England striker Harry Kane has once again told Tottenham he wants to leave the Premier League club at the end of the season. Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United have expressed a desire to sign the 27-year-old. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester United are up against Manchester City as they plan a £52m move for Sporting Lisbon's 18-year-old Portugal full-back Nuno Mendes. (Mail) external-link

Leeds United and Scottish champions Rangers are keeping tabs on America de Cali's 21-year-old Colombian forward Santiago Moreno. (Football Insider) external-link

England international Kieran Trippier is being linked with a return to the Premier League, with Manchester United and Everton both set to battle it out for the 30-year-old Atletico Madrid right-back's signature. (Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Brighton & Hove Albion have told Liverpool and Arsenal it will take at least £40m to sign 24-year-old Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United lead Ajax in the race to Ghana forward Kamaldeen Sulemana from FC Nordsjaelland after positive talks about signing the 19-year-old on Monday. (Football Insider) external-link

Spanish defender Marcos Alonso, 30, and 26-year-old Italian left-back Emerson Palmieri are pushing to leave Chelsea at the end of the season to try and pursue opportunities in Serie A, as they both "want to feel important again". (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Dutch defender Patrick van Aanholt, 30, is poised to leave Crystal Palace when his contract expires in the summer. (Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Lyon's Dutch forward Memphis Depay, 27, is expected to complete his long-anticipated move to Barcelona as a free agent before this summer's European Championship. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Ivory Coast international and former Arsenal forward Gervinho, 33, is set to leave relegated Italian Serie A side Parma at the end of his contract for a move to Trabzonspor. (Goal - in Turkish) external-link