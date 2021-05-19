Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United could make a move for Southampton and England striker Danny Ings, 28, in the summer to strengthen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's attack. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

England striker Harry Kane has identified Manchester City as his preferred destination as he pushes to leave Tottenham at the end of the season. The 27-year-old also believes he has a verbal agreement with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to let him leave at the end of the season after he was convinced to stay for another year last summer. (Times - subscription required) external-link

However, Manchester United are willing to offer France forward Anthony Martial, 25, plus 28-year-old England striker Jesse Lingard - who is on loan at West Ham - in part-exchange to bring Kane to Old Trafford. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea have launched an £80m bid for Borussia Dortmund's England winger Jadon Sancho, but the London club faces a battle with Manchester United for the 21-year-old's signature. (Sun) external-link

A number of clubs across Europe, including Tottenham, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan, are set to battle it out to sign England goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 24, from Manchester United. (Sky Sports) external-link

Wales and Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 30, has caught the interest of Liverpool, according to reports in Italy. The Reds are said to be considering making an offer for the former Arsenal player in the upcoming transfer window. (Tutto Juve - in Italian) external-link

Champions League finalists Chelsea have also been linked with Monaco and France Under-21 midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 21. (Goal) external-link

Outgoing Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick, 56, who has been strongly linked with the German national team job, is wanted by Barcelona as a potential replacement for 58-year-old Dutchman Ronald Koeman. (RAC1 - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for French World Cup-winning forward Antoine Griezmann to help ease financial strain on the club. (Marca) external-link

Griezmann, 30, could re-join Atletico Madrid in a swap deal that would see Portuguese Joao Felix head to Barca, although the Catalan club are not convinced by the offer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Jose Mourinho's Roma are "in pole position" to sign Italy striker Andrea Belotti from Torino. AC Milan also remain in the race to sign the 27-year-old, but they also have an eye on Chelsea's France forward Olivier Giroud, who is out of contract in the summer. (Calcio Mercato - in Italian) external-link

Everton and Arsenal are keeping tabs on Real Betis defender Emerson Royal. The Brazil international, 22, is on loan from Barcelona but could be interested in a move to the Premier League if his options are limited at the Nou Camp. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Leeds United and West Ham will reportedly come up against Inter Milan, Roma and Napoli in the hunt for £30m-rated Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez's signature this summer. The 25-year-old from Uruguay has a contract with the Serie A side until 2024. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Newcastle United's French winger Allan Saint-Maximin says the club should sign Arsenal loanee and England Under-21 midfielder Joe Willock, 21, on a permanent basis. (Sky Sports) external-link

With a new goalkeeper reportedly on the list of transfer targets for Southampton, the Saints are said to be monitoring Lazio and Albania goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, 26, as a potential signing. (La Repubblica, via Sport Witness) external-link