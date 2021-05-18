Last updated on .From the section Sport

Ukad board has already begun to consider selection of Sapstead's replacement

Nicole Sapstead is to leave her role as chief executive of UK Anti-Doping after six years in the post.

Sapstead, who has worked for the agency since its formation in 2009, will leave in August to join the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

Ukad chair Trevor Pearce said Sapstead had "delivered some significant development and initiatives" during her time as chief executive.

Pearce added: "We wish her all the best in the exciting new role."

When Sapstead takes up her new post in September she will be responsible for overseeing tennis' anti-doping programme, which is due to come under the support of the ITIA from 1 January 2022.

"I am thrilled to be part of the new ITIA, which is leading the way in best-in-class governance of integrity risk in sport," said Sapstead.

"Taking forward the international anti-doping programme for a high profile, global sport such as tennis and aligning it with the anti-corruption programme is a unique challenge and one I am very much looking forward to."

Ukad said its board has already met to discuss interim measures and have "begun the next steps" for the selection of a new chief executive.

Sapstead's departure comes as Ukad is under investigation by World Anti-Doping Agency for its handling of a British Cycling nandrolone case in 2010.