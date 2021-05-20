Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City are ready to outbid Manchester United and Chelsea for 27-year-old England striker Harry Kane - who insists Tottenham cannot stop him leaving. (Star) external-link

Spurs players are said to be shocked by Kane's decision to go public about his desire to leave. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal have stepped up their efforts to sign 24-year-old Argentine midfielder Emiliano Buendia from Premier League-bound Norwich City as the Gunners look to replace Norway international Martin Odegaard, 22, who is poised to return to Real Madrid at the end of his loan. (Mail) external-link

Premier League champions Manchester City are set to offer England forward Raheem Sterling, 26, a new long-term deal. (Telegraph, subscription required) external-link

Real Madrid's Wales forward Gareth Bale, 31, could extend his loan stay with Tottenham by a further year if Kane is granted his desire to leave the London club. (AS) external-link

West Ham and Fulham lead the race to sign Blackburn Rovers' 24-year-old English striker Adam Armstrong, who has been valued at £25m, but the two London clubs face competition from Brighton and Everton. (Sun) external-link

West Bromwich Albion are set to commence talks with former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder, 53, about taking over from outgoing manager Sam Allardyce. (Telegraph, subscription required) external-link

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel remains "very interested" in signing Bayern Munich and Germany defender Niklas Sule, 25. (Abendzeitung - in German) external-link

Manchester United have made it clear to FC Nordsjaelland that they are prepared to outbid Ajax to sign 19-year-old Ghana striker Kamaldeen Sulemana. (Football Insider) external-link

Wolves winger Adama Traore, 25, is in talks over a new contract at the Premier League club, putting an end to speculation linking the Spain international with Liverpool and Barcelona. (Goal) external-link

Argentine striker Serio Aguero's free transfer to Barcelona from Manchester City is "80%" done, with the 32-year-old set to undergo a medical with the Catalan club soon after City feature in the Champions League final. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Juventus' 43-year-old Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon says retirement is an option for him when his contract in Turin runs out in the summer, but insists he up for another "crazy" challenge. (Rai Sport, via Goal) external-link

Leicester City are close to completing a four-year deal worth a total of 25m euros for Lille's 22-year-old French midfielder Boubakary Soumare. (Julien Laurens on Twitter) external-link

Newcastle United are preparing a bid to sign England Under-21 midfielder Joe Willock, 21, on a permanent deal from Arsenal, a deal that could also help convince French winger Allan Saint-Maximin to remain at St James' Park. (Telegraph, subscription required) external-link

Arsenal and Tottenham are both interested in Roma's 19-year-old Gambian midfielder Ebrima Darboe, who has made just five appearances for the Italian club. (Corriere dello Sport) external-link

Queens Park Rangers hope to finalise a deal to keep West Brom's 31-year-old English striker Charlie Austin after 23-year-old midfielder Sam Field, who was also on loan from the Premier League club, completed his permanent move to Loftus Road. (West London Sport) external-link

Leeds United are set to trigger a clause to turn 24-year-old English winger Jack Harrison's loan from Manchester City into a permanent deal. (Football Insider) external-link

Wolves' link with Jorge Mendes will be helpful as the Premier League club tries to sign Portugal forward Goncalo Guedes from Valencia, who have "sent a message to the market" to say they will listen to offers for the 24-year-old. Sevilla are another club that has shown interest. (Plaza Deportiva - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United are poised to re-sign 35-year-old English goalkeeper Tom Heaton on a free transfer from Aston Villa. Englishman Sam Johnstone, 28, who was another of the Red Devils' targets, will move to West Ham from West Bromwich Albion. (Talksport) external-link

Chelsea and Paris St-Germain are considering a move for Barcelona's 31-year-old Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic. (Le10Sport - in French) external-link

AC Milan could finally become the Italian club to sign Chelsea's soon-to-be out of contract 34-year-old France forward Olivier Giroud, who has been followed by Roma and has previously been linked with Lazio and Inter Milan. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Former Chelsea boss and England midfielder Frank Lampard, 42, has pulled out of the race to take over from Roy Hodgson, 73, as Crystal Palace manager in the summer. (Football Insider) external-link