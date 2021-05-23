Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are monitoring former forward Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at Juventus, as "agents connected" with the Portugal striker, 36 , say he "could genuinely leave" the Turin club. (Athletic, subscription required) external-link

Leeds United have agreed a new one-year deal with 65-year-old Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa, with an official announcement to be made this week. (Mirror) external-link

Liverpool's hopes of signing 24-year-old Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma from Brighton have been boosted by Arsenal's decision to explore other options. (Mail) external-link

Meanwhile, Liverpool's interest in RB Leipzig's French defender Ibrahima Konate, 21, has been complicated by the Bundesliga club's desire to have his £34m release clause paid in full - so the Reds may turn to on-loan Turkey centre-back Ozan Kabak, 21. (Times, subscription required) external-link

Paris St-Germain are among the favourites to sign Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who is leaving Liverpool as a free agent. Barcelona have yet to make a bid for the 30-year-old. (Le10Sport - in French) external-link

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel wants Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 27, but the Blues are concerned their west London rivals will refuse to do business with them. (Telegraph, subscription required) external-link

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has tipped Tottenham to chase 25-year-old Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins as his England team-mate Harry Kane's replacement at Spurs. (Talksport) external-link

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Arsenal will begin talks with Real Madrid about a new deal for on-loan Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, 22, "in the next few weeks". (Sun) external-link

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke says they will need to be "a bit riskier than other clubs" in the transfer market if they are to remain in the Premier League next season. (Eastern Daily Press) external-link

Arsenal have been linked with Roma's Cengiz Under, 23, who has spent the season on loan at Leicester City. AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the Turkey winger. (Tuttomercatoweb - via Mirror) external-link

This Golden Boot's made for walking Harry Kane wins Golden Boot - but is this the end for him & Gareth Bale at Spurs?

Barcelona have taken an interest in Atalanta and Germany left-back Robin Gosens, 26, who has also been linked with Manchester City, Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Real Madrid will look to sell Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos this summer, but Arsenal won't pursue a permanent deal for the 24-year-old. (90min) external-link

Bournemouth want to keep United States defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, 23, on a permanent deal after his loan spell from Tottenham, but face competition from Newcastle United and Anderlecht. (SBI) external-link

Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso has been identified as Juventus' first-choice replacement for fellow Italy World Cup winner Andrea Pirlo, whose future remains uncertain. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini, whose side was beaten by Juve in the Coppa Italia final last week, is also among the possible targets to replace Pirlo. (Calciomercato) external-link

Zinedine Zidane will hold talks with Real Madrid in the coming days about his future. (ESPN) external-link