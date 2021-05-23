Sky Brown: Skateboarder, 12, second on return after training crash
Last updated on .From the section Sport
British skateboarder Sky Brown finished second on her return from a horrific training crash.
The 12-year-old could be Team GB's youngest ever Olympian at the Tokyo Games, which are scheduled to begin on 23 July.
She was second behind Japanese winner Sakura Yosozumi, 19, in an Olympic qualifier in Iowa on Sunday.
Brown's return came almost a year after she was left with skull fractures following a fall from a ramp.
Britain's skateboarding team for the Olympics is not expected to be named until July.
