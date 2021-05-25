Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Tottenham and Everton are keen on signing Crystal Palace's Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 28, for £40m. (Goal) external-link

Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is seriously considering a return to former club Tottenham. (Sun) external-link

However, Spurs are in talks with Belgium head coach and former Everton and Wigan boss Roberto Martinez, 47, as the search to replace Jose Mourinho progresses. (Sky Sports) external-link

Wolves are prepared to sell Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves for £35m to fund a rebuild for whoever takes over following Nuno Espirito Santo's departure. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Wolves will not be forced into selling 24-year-old Neves, who has been at the club since 2017, but will listen to offers should it allow them to rebuild their squad. (Express & Star) external-link

Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 28, will be among 10 players to be transfer listed by Spanish giants Barcelona this summer. (Star) external-link

Barcelona and Manchester City are among the clubs interested in Atalanta's German midfielder Robin Gosens, 26. (Sport) external-link

Arsenal and Aston Villa will go head-to-head to sign Norwich City's 24-year-old Argentine midfielder Emiliano Buendia. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal's Brazil forward Willian, 32, is keen on a return to Chelsea - less than 12 months after ending a seven-year spell at Stamford Bridge. (Sky Sports) external-link

Chelsea could be willing to sell 20-year-old English midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi, with Borussia Dortmund a potential destination. Dortmund may also consider Leeds United's Brazilian forward Raphinha, 24. (Eurosport) external-link

West Ham are interested in Spartak Moscow and the Czech Republic midfielder Alex Kral, 23. (Sky Sports) external-link

Villarreal's Spanish defender Pau Torres, 24, has refused to discuss speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United this summer, before Wednesday's Europa League final against the Premier League club. (Metro) external-link

United have agreed a deal to sign Aston Villa's English goalkeeper Tom Heaton, 35, on a free transfer next month. (Express) external-link

Liverpool and England Under-21s defender Rhys Williams, 20, is likely to be loaned out next season despite breaking into the first team in 2020-21. (Star) external-link

Arsenal's Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira will decide his future after next month's World Cup qualifiers. The 25-year-old spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Atletico Madrid. (Express) external-link

The Gunners could reignite their interest in Lyon's French midfielder Houssem Aouar, 22. (Mirror) external-link