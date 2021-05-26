Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Leicester City are close to agreeing an £18m deal with Ligue 1 champions Lille for French midfielder Boubakary Soumare, 22. (Sky Sports) external-link

Leicester could offer Schalke's 21-year-old Turkey centre-back Ozan Kabak - who spent the second half of the season on loan at Liverpool - the chance to stay in the Premier League. (Mirror) external-link

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign French defender Ibrahima Konate, 22, from RB Leipzig on a five-year contract. (ESPN) external-link

The Reds' hopes of signing Udinese's 27-year-old Argentine midfielder Rodrigo de Paul have been boosted as AC Milan may no longer be interested in pursuing a deal. (Express) external-link

Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund are in contact over possible deals for the Blues' English striker Tammy Abraham, 23, and midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi, 20. (90min) external-link

That comes as a blow to West Ham, who may not be able to meet Chelsea's asking price of £40m for Abraham. (TeamTalk) external-link

Meanwhile, Dortmund's pursuit of Hudson-Odoi could pave the way for England forward Jadon Sancho, 21, to depart the Bundesliga club for Manchester United. (Mirror) external-link

Conte leaves after title win Antonio Conte leaves his role as Inter Milan manager three weeks after leading the club to the Serie A title

Brazil winger Raphinha, 24, says he is not thinking about leaving Leeds United, despite speculation linking him with Manchester United and Liverpool. (Metro) external-link

Premier League clubs will have to wait until July before approaching Barcelona over a deal for Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho, 28. Arsenal and Everton are thought to be interested. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manager Antonio Conte parted company with Inter Milan as the club was prepared to sell €80m (£69m) worth of talent this summer to help their financial situation. (Guardian) external-link

English goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, 28, says his future is in West Brom's hands despite being linked with a £20m move to Leeds or West Ham. (i paper) external-link

Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi is likely to replace Conte at Serie A champions Inter. (Sky Sports) external-link

AC Milan's 22-year-old Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma - a target of Manchester United and Chelsea - will leave the Serie A club for free once the transfer window opens. (Sun) external-link

Wolves have told fans they do not need to worry about losing Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 24, this summer. (Mirror) external-link