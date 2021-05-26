Transfer rumours: Soumare, Konate, De Paul, Abraham, Raphinha, Coutinho
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Leicester City are close to agreeing an £18m deal with Ligue 1 champions Lille for French midfielder Boubakary Soumare, 22. (Sky Sports)
Leicester could offer Schalke's 21-year-old Turkey centre-back Ozan Kabak - who spent the second half of the season on loan at Liverpool - the chance to stay in the Premier League. (Mirror)
Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign French defender Ibrahima Konate, 22, from RB Leipzig on a five-year contract. (ESPN)
The Reds' hopes of signing Udinese's 27-year-old Argentine midfielder Rodrigo de Paul have been boosted as AC Milan may no longer be interested in pursuing a deal. (Express)
Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund are in contact over possible deals for the Blues' English striker Tammy Abraham, 23, and midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi, 20. (90min)
That comes as a blow to West Ham, who may not be able to meet Chelsea's asking price of £40m for Abraham. (TeamTalk)
Meanwhile, Dortmund's pursuit of Hudson-Odoi could pave the way for England forward Jadon Sancho, 21, to depart the Bundesliga club for Manchester United. (Mirror)
Brazil winger Raphinha, 24, says he is not thinking about leaving Leeds United, despite speculation linking him with Manchester United and Liverpool. (Metro)
Premier League clubs will have to wait until July before approaching Barcelona over a deal for Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho, 28. Arsenal and Everton are thought to be interested. (Sky Sports)
Manager Antonio Conte parted company with Inter Milan as the club was prepared to sell €80m (£69m) worth of talent this summer to help their financial situation. (Guardian)
English goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, 28, says his future is in West Brom's hands despite being linked with a £20m move to Leeds or West Ham. (i paper)
Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi is likely to replace Conte at Serie A champions Inter. (Sky Sports)
AC Milan's 22-year-old Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma - a target of Manchester United and Chelsea - will leave the Serie A club for free once the transfer window opens. (Sun)
Wolves have told fans they do not need to worry about losing Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 24, this summer. (Mirror)
Real Madrid are undecided on whether to keep 22-year-old Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Arsenal. (AS - in Spanish)
