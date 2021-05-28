Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City are prepared to sell England forward Raheem Sterling, 26, this summer after six years at the club. (Mail) external-link

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, 20, has insisted that he has respect for his contract at the club in an apparent hint the Norway international will not be moving this summer. Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United have all been linked. (Viaplay, via Independent) external-link

Barcelona are confident of completing the signings of Manchester City's Argentine forward Sergio Aguero, 32, and Liverpool's Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, on free transfers within the next week. Both players are out of contract this summer. (Sky Sports) external-link

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is ready to commit his future to the Blues by signing a new contract. The 47-year-old German's current deal only has a year to run at the end of the season. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Liverpool can raise £80m by selling eight players this transfer window including Switzerland winger Xherdan Shaqiri, 29, Belgium forward Divock Origi, 26, and Japan forward Takumi Minamino, 26. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Real Madrid's 28-year-old centre-back Raphael Varane, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, insists he is fully focused on France and the upcoming European Championships, not any potential transfer talk. (Mail) external-link

Aston Villa want to sign Burnley's England Under-21 winger Dwight McNeil, 21, and Norwich City's Argentine forward Emiliano Buendia, 24. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar, 29, wants to return to Stamford Bridge - four years after the Brazil international left for Chinese side Shanghai Port. (Goal) external-link

Brighton are in talks to sign Ajax and former Netherlands youth keeper Kjell Scherpen, 21, for a fee of around £4m. (The Athletic) external-link

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi says strengthening the team is the top priority rather than redeveloping Molineux. (Express & Star) external-link

Burnley boss Sean Dyche, 49, is favourite for the vacant Crystal Palace managerial role after reported contact between the clubs. Dyche has one year left on his current contact at Turf Moor, where he has been in charge nine years. (Sporting Life) external-link

Leeds United have missed out on a potential windfall after Tottenham released England full-back Danny Rose, 30, on a free. Leeds included a 10% sell-on clause when Rose left Elland Road for Spurs in 2007. (Leeds Live) external-link

Watford are in talks with Ashley Young's representatives over a return to Vicarage Road for the 35-year-old former England international. (Sky Sports) external-link