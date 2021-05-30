Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea are ready to re-sign Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku this summer with the Italian club prepared to listen to offers for the 28-year-old Belgian to ease their financial concerns. (Mail) external-link

Paris St-Germain are determined to keep Mauricio Pochettino as manager with Real Madrid joining Tottenham in trying to secure his services. (Mirror) external-link

Tottenham are working on a double appointment of Antonio Conte as manager alongside former Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici as director of football. (Sport Italia via Express) external-link

Arsenal's Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka, 28, says he is flattered by interest from Roma manager Jose Mourinho but is happy at the London club. (Blick via Goal) external-link

Argentine forward Paulo Dybala is set for fresh contract talks at Juventus, with newly appointed manager Massimiliano Allegri eager to secure the 27-year-old's long-term future after returning to Turin. (Goal) external-link

Atletico Madrid's Spanish midfielder Saul Niguez, 26, will push for a move to Manchester United ahead of Juventus or Paris St-Germain in the summer transfer window. (Mirror via Star) external-link

Liverpool's Dutch midfielder Gini Wijnaldum, 30, has still not completed his much-anticipated move to Barcelona and says he is still busy saying goodbye to Liverpool. (ESPN Netherlands via Liverpool Echo) external-link

Wijnaldum's move is being delayed because Netherlands boss Frank de Boer is reportedly not allowing Barcelona staff to conduct a medical in his side's Euro 2020 training camp. (Voetbal International - in Dutch) external-link

Defender Thiago Silva is set to stay at Chelsea for another season after the 36-year-old Brazilian helped his side to Champions League glory. (Evening Standard) external-link

Arsenal's move for Sporting Lisbon's 18-year-old Portuguese striker Tiago Tomas is in the balance after the Gunners failed to qualify for Europe. (Sun) external-link

Villarreal's Europa League-winning Spain striker Gerard Moreno, 29, is attracting interest from West Ham, Newcastle and Roma. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Tottenham and Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier, 28, says he is set to depart the club this summer with Paris St-Germain and AC Milan among the interested clubs. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link