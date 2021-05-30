Transfer rumours: Lukaku, Xhaka, Pochettino, Dybala, Niguez, Wijnaldum
Chelsea are ready to re-sign Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku this summer with the Italian club prepared to listen to offers for the 28-year-old Belgian to ease their financial concerns. (Mail)
Paris St-Germain are determined to keep Mauricio Pochettino as manager with Real Madrid joining Tottenham in trying to secure his services. (Mirror)
Tottenham are working on a double appointment of Antonio Conte as manager alongside former Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici as director of football. (Sport Italia via Express)
Arsenal's Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka, 28, says he is flattered by interest from Roma manager Jose Mourinho but is happy at the London club. (Blick via Goal)
Argentine forward Paulo Dybala is set for fresh contract talks at Juventus, with newly appointed manager Massimiliano Allegri eager to secure the 27-year-old's long-term future after returning to Turin. (Goal)
Atletico Madrid's Spanish midfielder Saul Niguez, 26, will push for a move to Manchester United ahead of Juventus or Paris St-Germain in the summer transfer window. (Mirror via Star)
Liverpool's Dutch midfielder Gini Wijnaldum, 30, has still not completed his much-anticipated move to Barcelona and says he is still busy saying goodbye to Liverpool. (ESPN Netherlands via Liverpool Echo)
Wijnaldum's move is being delayed because Netherlands boss Frank de Boer is reportedly not allowing Barcelona staff to conduct a medical in his side's Euro 2020 training camp. (Voetbal International - in Dutch)
Defender Thiago Silva is set to stay at Chelsea for another season after the 36-year-old Brazilian helped his side to Champions League glory. (Evening Standard)
Arsenal's move for Sporting Lisbon's 18-year-old Portuguese striker Tiago Tomas is in the balance after the Gunners failed to qualify for Europe. (Sun)
Villarreal's Europa League-winning Spain striker Gerard Moreno, 29, is attracting interest from West Ham, Newcastle and Roma. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Tottenham and Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier, 28, says he is set to depart the club this summer with Paris St-Germain and AC Milan among the interested clubs. (L'Equipe - in French)
