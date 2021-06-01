England international Danny Rose has been released by Tottenham

The 2020-21 season is over with many players set to be available on free transfers at the end of their contracts.

Find out who has been let go with our collation of club released/retained lists.

Premier League

Arsenal - David Luiz

Aston Villa

Burnley - Robbie Brady

Southampton - Ryan Bertrand

Tottenham

West Brom external-link

Scottish Premiership

Aberdeen external-link

Motherwell

Championship

Birmingham

Blackburn external-link

Bournemouth

Bristol City

Cardiff - Junior Hoilett

Coventry external-link

Huddersfield

Luton

Millwall

Norwich

Preston

QPR

Reading

Rotherham external-link

Sheffield Wednesday

Watford external-link

Wycombe

League One

Accrington external-link

AFC Wimbledon external-link

Bristol Rovers external-link

Burton external-link

Charlton

Crewe external-link

Doncaster external-link

Fleetwood external-link

Gillingham

Hull external-link

Ipswich

MK Dons

Northampton

Oxford

Peterborough external-link

Plymouth

Portsmouth external-link

Rochdale external-link

Shrewsbury

Sunderland

Swindon

Wigan external-link

League Two

Barrow external-link

Bolton external-link

Bradford

Cambridge

Carlisle external-link

Cheltenham external-link

Colchester

Crawley

Exeter

Forest Green external-link

Grimsby external-link

Harrogate external-link

Leyton Orient

Mansfield external-link

Oldham external-link

Port Vale

Salford

Scunthorpe

Southend

Stevenage external-link

Walsall

The page covers players released by Premier League, English Football League (EFL) and Scottish Premiership clubs. Unless otherwise stated, player contracts run until 1 July. Players who reject contract offers subsequent to a retained list being announced are not included.