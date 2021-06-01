Released players: Clubs announce summer 2021 retained lists

Danny Rose
England international Danny Rose has been released by Tottenham

The 2020-21 season is over with many players set to be available on free transfers at the end of their contracts.

Find out who has been let go with our collation of club released/retained lists.

Premier League

Arsenal - David Luiz

Aston Villa

Burnley - Robbie Brady

Southampton - Ryan Bertrand

Tottenham

West Bromexternal-link

Scottish Premiership

Aberdeenexternal-link

Motherwell

Championship

Birmingham

Blackburnexternal-link

Bournemouth

Bristol City

Cardiff - Junior Hoilett

Coventryexternal-link

Huddersfield

Luton

Millwall

Norwich

Preston

QPR

Reading

Rotherhamexternal-link

Sheffield Wednesday

Watfordexternal-link

Wycombe

League One

Accringtonexternal-link

AFC Wimbledonexternal-link

Bristol Roversexternal-link

Burtonexternal-link

Charlton

Creweexternal-link

Doncasterexternal-link

Fleetwoodexternal-link

Gillingham

Hullexternal-link

Ipswich

MK Dons

Northampton

Oxford

Peterboroughexternal-link

Plymouth

Portsmouthexternal-link

Rochdaleexternal-link

Shrewsbury

Sunderland

Swindon

Wiganexternal-link

League Two

Barrowexternal-link

Boltonexternal-link

Bradford

Cambridge

Carlisleexternal-link

Cheltenhamexternal-link

Colchester

Crawley

Exeter

Forest Greenexternal-link

Grimsbyexternal-link

Harrogateexternal-link

Leyton Orient

Mansfieldexternal-link

Oldhamexternal-link

Port Vale

Salford

Scunthorpe

Southend

Stevenageexternal-link

Walsall

The page covers players released by Premier League, English Football League (EFL) and Scottish Premiership clubs. Unless otherwise stated, player contracts run until 1 July. Players who reject contract offers subsequent to a retained list being announced are not included.

